Here's What to Expect From Aptiv's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $19.1 billion , Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) operates in the automotive technology sector. The Dublin, Ireland-based company designs and manufactures vehicle components and provides advanced electrical, electronic, safety, and autonomous driving solutions to major automotive manufacturers worldwide. It is expected to announce its Q3 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the auto parts supplier to report a profit of $1.69 per share , up 30% from $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS projection over the past four quarters. APTV reported an adjusted EPS of $1.58 in the most recent quarter, exceeding the consensus estimates by 15.3%.

In fiscal 2024, analysts expect APTV to report an EPS of $6.26, up 28.8% from $4.86 in fiscal 2023 . Looking forward to fiscal 2025, its EPS is expected to grow 25.2% year-over-year to $7.84.

APTV stock is down 21.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.5% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 11.2% returns over the same time frame.

Despite reporting lower-than-expected Q2 revenue of $5.1 billion, Aptiv's shares surged 5.4% on Aug. 1 after the company exceeded adjusted EPS estimates, driven by strong demand for its advanced driving technologies and automotive parts. The company also announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program , including an immediate $3 billion buyback, boosting investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on Aptiv stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend “Strong Buy,” two advocate “Moderate Buy,” three suggest “Hold,” and two advise a “Strong Sell” rating. This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average target price for APTV stock is $92.09, indicating a potential upside of 30.9% from current price levels.

