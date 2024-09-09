Here's What to Expect Ahead of Lovesac's Q2 Earnings Release

The Lovesac Company LOVE is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Sep. 12, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 83 cents per share. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 99 cents. Lovesac registered an adjusted loss per share of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter. Net sales topped the consensus mark by 3.5% but declined 6.1% year over year.

How Are Estimates Placed for LOVE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fiscal second-quarter loss per share has been stable at 46 cents in the past 30 days. In the year-ago period, the company posted a loss of 4 cents.

The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $154 million, suggesting a drop of 0.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $154.5 million.

Factors to Shape LOVE’s Q2 Results

Lovesac’s top line is expected to have remained relatively flat in the fiscal second quarter, owing to an industry-wide soft demand for home furnishings. High interest rates and reduced consumer discretionary spending are likely to have dented the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



LOVE is not expecting any recovery in the macroeconomic environment this year, which might continue to put pressure on the company’s sales and performance. Also, a decline in omni-channel comparable net sales is likely to have dented overall results. The company expects the to-be-reported quarter’s net sales to be $152-$160 million. It generated net sales of $154.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s bottom line is likely to have been affected by higher operating expenses due to higher selling, general and administration expenses stemming from increased employment costs, selling-related expenses and advertising and marketing expenses.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $2 million and $5 million in the quarter under review. LOVE reported an adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss is expected to be in the range of $6-$8 million, suggesting a deterioration from the year-ago reported figure of $0.6 million. Adjusted loss per share is projected to be 37-53 cents.



LOVE is actively developing new products to expand its market in the comfort-seating category and new categories. It is focused on refining marketing strategies, strengthening the supply chain, expanding the showroom footprint, building technology capabilities and enhancing customer experience. These efforts are likely to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LOVE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lovesac this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: LOVE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter 2024. The company’s bottom and top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined on a year-over-year basis. PENN's quarterly results were hampered by disappointing performances of its South and Interactive segments.



However, top-of-funnel growth improvement, better risk management and enhanced promotional strategies led to stronger-than-expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the Interactive segment. It continues to focus on database growth and enhancing engagement through the latest technology, ongoing investments in gaming and non-gaming areas and partnerships in food and beverage.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH delivered drab second-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nevertheless, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The results were backed by strong demand trends across the company’s diversified portfolio of brands. This uptrend in demand aided in accelerating global hotel openings, expanding international market reach and increasing the size of its reward program. CHH’s versatile business model and accretive growth strategies ensure the support required to foster its growth trends.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Both metrics increased year over year.



The company's performance was backed by notable improvements in revenue per available room, attributed to higher occupancy rates and average daily rates. As of June 30, 2024, Hilton's development pipeline comprised nearly 3,370 hotels, with almost 508,300 rooms across 136 countries and territories. For 2024, HLT expects net unit growth to be in the range of 7-7.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

