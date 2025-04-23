Personal Finance

Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs in the Midwest

April 23, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff

Many Americans have bemoaned the rising cost of living, but there are some expenses that aren’t as inconvenient in some areas of the country. For example, the Midwest has the cheapest electricity bills of any region in America.

Every state is below the national average, with Illinois a whopping 23% lower, according to data GOBankingRates pulled from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Five other states are over 17% lower than the national average.

Check out the cost of electricity in the Midwestern states.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Average monthly bill: $105.11
  • Average monthly consumption: 669.18
  • % difference from the national average: -23.2%

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Average monthly bill: $130.90
  • Average monthly consumption: 876.24
  • % difference from the national average: -4.3%

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Average monthly bill: $112.60
  • Average monthly consumption: 846.19
  • % difference from the national average: -17.7%
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Average monthly bill: $117.91
  • Average monthly consumption: 881.01
  • % difference from the national average: -13.8%
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Average monthly bill: $113.62
  • Average monthly consumption: 602.97
  • % difference from the national average: -17%

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Average monthly bill: $110.78
  • Average monthly consumption: 751.93
  • % difference from the national average: -19%
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Average monthly bill: $126.09
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,002.50
  • % difference from the national average: -7.9%
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Average monthly bill: $111.52
  • Average monthly consumption: 995.62
  • % difference from the national average: -18.5%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Average monthly bill: $117.69
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,069.01
  • % difference from the national average: -14%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Average monthly bill: $124.68
  • Average monthly consumption: 810.59
  • % difference from the national average: -8.9%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Average monthly bill: $126.31
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,024.86
  • % difference from the national average: -7.7%
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Average monthly bill: $111.06
  • Average monthly consumption: 658.08
  • % difference from the national average: -18.8%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

