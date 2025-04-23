Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs in the Midwest

Many Americans have bemoaned the rising cost of living, but there are some expenses that aren’t as inconvenient in some areas of the country. For example, the Midwest has the cheapest electricity bills of any region in America.

Every state is below the national average, with Illinois a whopping 23% lower, according to data GOBankingRates pulled from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Five other states are over 17% lower than the national average.

Check out the cost of electricity in the Midwestern states.

Illinois

Average monthly bill: $105.11

$105.11 Average monthly consumption: 669.18

669.18 % difference from the national average: -23.2%

Indiana

Average monthly bill: $130.90

$130.90 Average monthly consumption: 876.24

876.24 % difference from the national average: -4.3%

Iowa

Average monthly bill: $112.60

$112.60 Average monthly consumption: 846.19

846.19 % difference from the national average: -17.7%

Kansas

Average monthly bill: $117.91

$117.91 Average monthly consumption: 881.01

881.01 % difference from the national average: -13.8%

Michigan

Average monthly bill: $113.62

$113.62 Average monthly consumption: 602.97

602.97 % difference from the national average: -17%

Minnesota

Average monthly bill: $110.78

$110.78 Average monthly consumption: 751.93

751.93 % difference from the national average: -19%

Missouri

Average monthly bill: $126.09

$126.09 Average monthly consumption: 1,002.50

1,002.50 % difference from the national average: -7.9%

Nebraska

Average monthly bill: $111.52

$111.52 Average monthly consumption: 995.62

995.62 % difference from the national average: -18.5%

North Dakota

Average monthly bill: $117.69

$117.69 Average monthly consumption: 1,069.01

1,069.01 % difference from the national average: -14%

Ohio

Average monthly bill: $124.68

$124.68 Average monthly consumption: 810.59

810.59 % difference from the national average: -8.9%

South Dakota

Average monthly bill: $126.31

$126.31 Average monthly consumption: 1,024.86

1,024.86 % difference from the national average: -7.7%

Wisconsin

Average monthly bill: $111.06

$111.06 Average monthly consumption: 658.08

658.08 % difference from the national average: -18.8%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here's What the Average Electricity Bill Costs in the Midwest

