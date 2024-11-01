News & Insights

Personal Finance

Here’s What a $500K Home Looks Like in Each State

November 01, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

How much house can you buy with a $500,000 budget? It depends on the market. In some states, this amount of money goes pretty far in purchasing a single-family home with several bedrooms and bathrooms. In others, you may find your options are limited to smaller homes. 

Learn More: 7 Types of Homes Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

Read Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

To find out what a $500,000 home looks like in every state, GOBankingRates utilized Zillow to look up these homes for sale. From the East Coast to the West Coast, here’s what a $500,000 home looks like for potential buyers.

Also see fast-growing suburbs with homes worth under $500,000.

alabama_zillow

Alabama

  • $500,000 in Dothan

Check Out: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Read More: 7 Types of Homes Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

alaska_zillow

Alaska

  • $515,000 in Juneau

Discover More: You’ll Need at Least $50K Saved To Buy a Home in These 13 Affordable Housing Markets

arizona_zillow

Arizona

  • $500,000 in Scottsdale
arkansas_zillow

Arkansas

  • $500,000 in Little Rock
california_zillow

California

  • $500,000 in Orangevale
colorado_zillow

Colorado

  • $500,000 in Pueblo West
connecticut_zillow

Connecticut

  • $550,000 in Wethersfield

Find Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in Two Years

delaware_zillow

Delaware

  • $500,000 in Wilmington
florida_zillow

Florida

  • $500,000 in Orlando
georgia_zillow

Georgia

  • $500,000 in Georgetown
hawaii_zillow

Hawaii

  • $500,000 in Mountain View
idaho_zillow

Idaho

  • $500,000 in Star

For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

illinois_zillow

Illinois

  • $500,000 in Chicago
indiana_zillow

Indiana

  • $500,000 in Indianapolis
iowa_zillow

Iowa

  • $500,000 in Sioux City
kansas_zillow

Kansas

  • $500,000 in Leawood
kentucky_zillow

Kentucky

  • $500,000 in Hebron

Check Out: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

louisiana_zillow

Louisiana

  • $500,000 in Baton Rouge
maine_zillow

Maine

  • $500,000 in South Portland
maryland_zillow

Maryland

  • $525,000 in Severn
massachusetts_zillow

Massachusetts

  • $500,000 in Hudson
michigan_zillow

Michigan

  • $500,000 in Greenbush

Find More: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

minnesota_zillow

Minnesota

  • $500,000 in Plymouth
mississippi_zillow

Mississippi

  • $500,000 in Olive Branch
missouri_zillow

Missouri

  • $500,000 in Blue Springs
montana_zillow

Montana

  • $500,000 in Hamilton
nebraska_zillow

Nebraska

  • $500,000 in Gothenburg

Explore More: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

nevada_zillow

Nevada

  • $550,000 in Henderson
new_hampshire_zillow

New Hampshire

  • $500,000 in Hudson
new_jersey_zillow

New Jersey

  • $525,000 in Dover
new_mexico_zillow

New Mexico

  • $500,000 in Rio Rancho
new_york_zillow

New York

  • $500,000 in Staten Island

Learn More: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

north_carolina_zillow

North Carolina

  • $509,900 in Charlotte
north_dakota_zillow

North Dakota

  • $525,000 in Thompson
ohio_zillow

Ohio

  • $500,000 in Cincinnati
oklahoma_zillow

Oklahoma

  • $500,000 in Mustang
oregon_zillow

Oregon

  • $500,000 in Medford

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

pennsylvania_zillow

Pennsylvania

  • $500,000 in West Alexander
rhode_island_zillow

Rhode Island

  • $500,000 in Johnston
south_carolina_zillow

South Carolina

  • $500,000 in Anderson
south_dakota_zillow

South Dakota

  • $500,000 in Rapid City
tennessee_zillow

Tennessee

  • $500,000 in Mount Juliet

Also See: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

texas_zillow

Texas

  • $500,000 in Texarkana
utah_zillow

Utah

  • $500,000 in West Bountiful
vermont_zillow

Vermont

  • $500,000 in Windsor
virginia_zillow

Virginia

  • $500,000 in Danville
washington_zillow

Washington

  • $500,000 in Spokane
west_virginia_zillow

West Virginia

  • $500,000 in Glen Dale
wisconsin_zillow

Wisconsin

  • $500,000 in Prescott
wyoming_zillow

Wyoming

  • $500,000 in Recluse

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What a $500K Home Looks Like in Each State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.