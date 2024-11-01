Here’s What a $500K Home Looks Like in Each State

How much house can you buy with a $500,000 budget? It depends on the market. In some states, this amount of money goes pretty far in purchasing a single-family home with several bedrooms and bathrooms. In others, you may find your options are limited to smaller homes.
To find out what a $500,000 home looks like in every state, GOBankingRates utilized Zillow to look up these homes for sale. From the East Coast to the West Coast, here’s what a $500,000 home looks like for potential buyers.
Alabama
- $500,000 in Dothan
Alaska
- $515,000 in Juneau
Arizona
- $500,000 in Scottsdale
Arkansas
- $500,000 in Little Rock
California
- $500,000 in Orangevale
Colorado
- $500,000 in Pueblo West
Connecticut
- $550,000 in Wethersfield
Delaware
- $500,000 in Wilmington
Florida
- $500,000 in Orlando
Georgia
- $500,000 in Georgetown
Hawaii
- $500,000 in Mountain View
Idaho
- $500,000 in Star
Illinois
- $500,000 in Chicago
Indiana
- $500,000 in Indianapolis
Iowa
- $500,000 in Sioux City
Kansas
- $500,000 in Leawood
Kentucky
- $500,000 in Hebron
Louisiana
- $500,000 in Baton Rouge
Maine
- $500,000 in South Portland
Maryland
- $525,000 in Severn
Massachusetts
- $500,000 in Hudson
Michigan
- $500,000 in Greenbush
Minnesota
- $500,000 in Plymouth
Mississippi
- $500,000 in Olive Branch
Missouri
- $500,000 in Blue Springs
Montana
- $500,000 in Hamilton
Nebraska
- $500,000 in Gothenburg
Nevada
- $550,000 in Henderson
New Hampshire
- $500,000 in Hudson
New Jersey
- $525,000 in Dover
New Mexico
- $500,000 in Rio Rancho
New York
- $500,000 in Staten Island
North Carolina
- $509,900 in Charlotte
North Dakota
- $525,000 in Thompson
Ohio
- $500,000 in Cincinnati
Oklahoma
- $500,000 in Mustang
Oregon
- $500,000 in Medford
Pennsylvania
- $500,000 in West Alexander
Rhode Island
- $500,000 in Johnston
South Carolina
- $500,000 in Anderson
South Dakota
- $500,000 in Rapid City
Tennessee
- $500,000 in Mount Juliet
Texas
- $500,000 in Texarkana
Utah
- $500,000 in West Bountiful
Vermont
- $500,000 in Windsor
Virginia
- $500,000 in Danville
Washington
- $500,000 in Spokane
West Virginia
- $500,000 in Glen Dale
Wisconsin
- $500,000 in Prescott
Wyoming
- $500,000 in Recluse
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What a $500K Home Looks Like in Each State
