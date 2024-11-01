Here’s What a $500K Home Looks Like in Each State

How much house can you buy with a $500,000 budget? It depends on the market. In some states, this amount of money goes pretty far in purchasing a single-family home with several bedrooms and bathrooms. In others, you may find your options are limited to smaller homes.

To find out what a $500,000 home looks like in every state, GOBankingRates utilized Zillow to look up these homes for sale. From the East Coast to the West Coast, here’s what a $500,000 home looks like for potential buyers.

Alabama

$500,000 in Dothan

Alaska

$515,000 in Juneau

Arizona

$500,000 in Scottsdale

Arkansas

$500,000 in Little Rock

California

$500,000 in Orangevale

Colorado

$500,000 in Pueblo West

Connecticut

$550,000 in Wethersfield

Delaware

$500,000 in Wilmington

Florida

$500,000 in Orlando

Georgia

$500,000 in Georgetown

Hawaii

$500,000 in Mountain View

Idaho

$500,000 in Star

Illinois

$500,000 in Chicago

Indiana

$500,000 in Indianapolis

Iowa

$500,000 in Sioux City

Kansas

$500,000 in Leawood

Kentucky

$500,000 in Hebron

Louisiana

$500,000 in Baton Rouge

Maine

$500,000 in South Portland

Maryland

$525,000 in Severn

Massachusetts

$500,000 in Hudson

Michigan

$500,000 in Greenbush

Minnesota

$500,000 in Plymouth

Mississippi

$500,000 in Olive Branch

Missouri

$500,000 in Blue Springs

Montana

$500,000 in Hamilton

Nebraska

$500,000 in Gothenburg

Nevada

$550,000 in Henderson

New Hampshire

$500,000 in Hudson

New Jersey

$525,000 in Dover

New Mexico

$500,000 in Rio Rancho

New York

$500,000 in Staten Island

North Carolina

$509,900 in Charlotte

North Dakota

$525,000 in Thompson

Ohio

$500,000 in Cincinnati

Oklahoma

$500,000 in Mustang

Oregon

$500,000 in Medford

Pennsylvania

$500,000 in West Alexander

Rhode Island

$500,000 in Johnston

South Carolina

$500,000 in Anderson

South Dakota

$500,000 in Rapid City

Tennessee

$500,000 in Mount Juliet

Texas

$500,000 in Texarkana

Utah

$500,000 in West Bountiful

Vermont

$500,000 in Windsor

Virginia

$500,000 in Danville

Washington

$500,000 in Spokane

West Virginia

$500,000 in Glen Dale

Wisconsin

$500,000 in Prescott

Wyoming

$500,000 in Recluse

