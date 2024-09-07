News & Insights

Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Millennials in Each State

September 07, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Millennials are more likely to be driving a Chevrolet than any other car brand these days and Chevy is the most popular brand for millennials in 33 states. So says data released earlier this month by Insurify, a car insurance comparison website.

Key Findings:

  • Insurify’s study shows that within the generation born between 1981 and 1996, 12.6% own a Chevy. That tops Ford (10.9%), Toyota (10.2%), Honda (9.1%) and Nissan (9.1%).
  • When it comes to specific models, millennials prefer Honda Accords, Nissan Altimas and Toyota Camrys above all others, the Insurify study found. Chevy placed two vehicles in the top 10: the Malibu (No. 7) and the Silverado (No. 10).

With its members turning anywhere from 28 to 43 years old this year, it’s not surprising that that the millennial generation tends to favor budget-friendly vehicles with family-friendly features, according to Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman.

“When it comes to features, Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) values Apple CarPlay and Android Auto more than any other generation, as well as adaptive cruise control,” Newman said. “Contrast that with millennials who place higher importance on safety and cargo space to transport their growing families as well as all their children’s gear.”

“Millennials are making a notable impact in the minivan market, suggesting a lifestyle centered around family activities,” added John Martell, associate director for category planning and analytics at Carvana. “Minivan sales attributed to millennials likely reflect the generation’s current need for ample cargo space to accommodate family excursions and activities.”

We’ve included Insurify’s state-by-state list of the most popular car brands for millennials below. If you’re interested in what car brands other generations prefer, here are the most popular cars broken down by generation.

Alabama

  • Chevrolet

Alaska

  • Chevrolet

Arizona

  • Chevrolet

Arkansas

  • Chevrolet

California

  • Toyota

Colorado

  • Ford

Connecticut

  • Honda

Delaware

  • Chevrolet

Florida

  • Toyota

Georgia

  • Chevrolet

Hawaii

  • Toyota

Idaho

  • Ford

Illinois

  • Chevrolet

Indiana

  • Chevrolet

Iowa

  • Chevrolet

Kansas

  • Chevrolet

Kentucky

  • Chevrolet

Louisiana

  • Chevrolet

Maine

  • Ford

Maryland

  • Toyota

Massachusetts

  • Honda

Michigan

  • Chevrolet

Minnesota

  • Chevrolet

Mississippi

  • Chevrolet

Missouri

  • Chevrolet

Montana

  • Chevrolet

Nebraska

  • Chevrolet

Nevada

  • Chevrolet

New Hampshire

  • Nissan

New Jersey

  • Honda

New Mexico

  • Chevrolet

New York

  • Honda

North Carolina

  • Chevrolet

North Dakota

  • Chevrolet

Ohio

  • Chevrolet

Oklahoma

  • Chevrolet

Oregon

  • Toyota

Pennsylvania

  • Chevrolet

Rhode Island

  • Honda

South Carolina

  • Chevrolet

South Dakota

  • Chevrolet

Tennessee

  • Chevrolet

Texas

  • Chevrolet

Utah

  • Ford

Vermont

  • Toyota

Virginia

  • Chevrolet

Washington

  • Toyota

West Virginia

  • Chevrolet

Wisconsin

  • Chevrolet

 Wyoming

  • Chevrolet

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

