Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Millennials in Each State

Millennials are more likely to be driving a Chevrolet than any other car brand these days and Chevy is the most popular brand for millennials in 33 states. So says data released earlier this month by Insurify, a car insurance comparison website.

Key Findings:

Insurify’s study shows that within the generation born between 1981 and 1996, 12.6% own a Chevy. That tops Ford (10.9%), Toyota (10.2%), Honda (9.1%) and Nissan (9.1%).

When it comes to specific models, millennials prefer Honda Accords, Nissan Altimas and Toyota Camrys above all others, the Insurify study found. Chevy placed two vehicles in the top 10: the Malibu (No. 7) and the Silverado (No. 10).

With its members turning anywhere from 28 to 43 years old this year, it’s not surprising that that the millennial generation tends to favor budget-friendly vehicles with family-friendly features, according to Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman.

For You: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

Read More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

“When it comes to features, Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) values Apple CarPlay and Android Auto more than any other generation, as well as adaptive cruise control,” Newman said. “Contrast that with millennials who place higher importance on safety and cargo space to transport their growing families as well as all their children’s gear.”

“Millennials are making a notable impact in the minivan market, suggesting a lifestyle centered around family activities,” added John Martell, associate director for category planning and analytics at Carvana. “Minivan sales attributed to millennials likely reflect the generation’s current need for ample cargo space to accommodate family excursions and activities.”

We’ve included Insurify’s state-by-state list of the most popular car brands for millennials below. If you’re interested in what car brands other generations prefer, here are the most popular cars broken down by generation.

Alabama

Chevrolet

Try This: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

Alaska

Chevrolet

Arizona

Chevrolet

Arkansas

Chevrolet

California

Toyota

Colorado

Ford

Connecticut

Honda

Delaware

Chevrolet

Florida

Toyota

Georgia

Chevrolet

Hawaii

Toyota

Idaho

Ford

Illinois

Chevrolet

Indiana

Chevrolet

Iowa

Chevrolet

Kansas

Chevrolet

Kentucky

Chevrolet

Louisiana

Chevrolet

Maine

Ford

Maryland

Toyota

Massachusetts

Honda

Michigan

Chevrolet

Minnesota

Chevrolet

Mississippi

Chevrolet

Missouri

Chevrolet

Montana

Chevrolet

Nebraska

Chevrolet

Nevada

Chevrolet

New Hampshire

Nissan

New Jersey

Honda

New Mexico

Chevrolet

New York

Honda

North Carolina

Chevrolet

North Dakota

Chevrolet

Ohio

Chevrolet

Oklahoma

Chevrolet

Oregon

Toyota

Pennsylvania

Chevrolet

Rhode Island

Honda

South Carolina

Chevrolet

South Dakota

Chevrolet

Tennessee

Chevrolet

Texas

Chevrolet

Utah

Ford

Vermont

Toyota

Virginia

Chevrolet

Washington

Toyota

West Virginia

Chevrolet

Wisconsin

Chevrolet

Wyoming

Chevrolet

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Millennials in Each State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.