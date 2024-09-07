Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Millennials in Each State

Millennials are more likely to be driving a Chevrolet than any other car brand these days and Chevy is the most popular brand for millennials in 33 states. So says data released earlier this month by Insurify, a car insurance comparison website.
Key Findings:
- Insurify’s study shows that within the generation born between 1981 and 1996, 12.6% own a Chevy. That tops Ford (10.9%), Toyota (10.2%), Honda (9.1%) and Nissan (9.1%).
- When it comes to specific models, millennials prefer Honda Accords, Nissan Altimas and Toyota Camrys above all others, the Insurify study found. Chevy placed two vehicles in the top 10: the Malibu (No. 7) and the Silverado (No. 10).
With its members turning anywhere from 28 to 43 years old this year, it’s not surprising that that the millennial generation tends to favor budget-friendly vehicles with family-friendly features, according to Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman.
For You: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures
Read More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
“When it comes to features, Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) values Apple CarPlay and Android Auto more than any other generation, as well as adaptive cruise control,” Newman said. “Contrast that with millennials who place higher importance on safety and cargo space to transport their growing families as well as all their children’s gear.”
“Millennials are making a notable impact in the minivan market, suggesting a lifestyle centered around family activities,” added John Martell, associate director for category planning and analytics at Carvana. “Minivan sales attributed to millennials likely reflect the generation’s current need for ample cargo space to accommodate family excursions and activities.”
We’ve included Insurify’s state-by-state list of the most popular car brands for millennials below. If you’re interested in what car brands other generations prefer, here are the most popular cars broken down by generation.
Alabama
- Chevrolet
Try This: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands
Alaska
- Chevrolet
Arizona
- Chevrolet
Arkansas
- Chevrolet
California
- Toyota
Colorado
- Ford
Connecticut
- Honda
Delaware
- Chevrolet
Florida
- Toyota
Georgia
- Chevrolet
Hawaii
- Toyota
Idaho
- Ford
Illinois
- Chevrolet
Indiana
- Chevrolet
Iowa
- Chevrolet
Kansas
- Chevrolet
Kentucky
- Chevrolet
Louisiana
- Chevrolet
Maine
- Ford
Maryland
- Toyota
Massachusetts
- Honda
Michigan
- Chevrolet
Minnesota
- Chevrolet
Mississippi
- Chevrolet
Missouri
- Chevrolet
Montana
- Chevrolet
Nebraska
- Chevrolet
Nevada
- Chevrolet
New Hampshire
- Nissan
New Jersey
- Honda
New Mexico
- Chevrolet
New York
- Honda
North Carolina
- Chevrolet
North Dakota
- Chevrolet
Ohio
- Chevrolet
Oklahoma
- Chevrolet
Oregon
- Toyota
Pennsylvania
- Chevrolet
Rhode Island
- Honda
South Carolina
- Chevrolet
South Dakota
- Chevrolet
Tennessee
- Chevrolet
Texas
- Chevrolet
Utah
- Ford
Vermont
- Toyota
Virginia
- Chevrolet
Washington
- Toyota
West Virginia
- Chevrolet
Wisconsin
- Chevrolet
Wyoming
- Chevrolet
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Reasons A Financial Advisor Could Boost Your Savings in 2024
- Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years
- 3 Things to Do This Week If You Have Debt
- 7 Best New Items To Buy at Big Lots Ahead of Halloween 2024
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Millennials in Each State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.