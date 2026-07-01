Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 to 70 in 2026

Key Points

If you want to maximize Social Security, you'll need to work a long, high-paying career.

Delaying benefits until 70 is key to maxing out your benefits.

There's one more thing you'll have to do if you want the absolute maximum.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The average retiree collected over $2,000 in Social Security benefits this month, but some collected significantly more. In fact, the maximum possible Social Security benefit is well over $5,000 per month in 2026. However, the age at which you start benefits still plays a significant role in how much you could collect from the government program.

Here's the maximum possible Social Security retirement benefit at ages 62 through 70 this year, and what it takes to get there.

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The maximum possible retirement benefit

The amount you'll collect in Social Security retirement benefits comes down to just a few factors. Two of the biggest are how much you earned during your career and the age at which you start benefits. If you want to maximize Social Security, you'll have to work a long, high-paying career.

The more you earn, the higher your benefits. At least, up to a point. That's because the Social Security Administration caps the amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax each year. Only taxed wages count toward the calculation of your benefits. The SSA adjusts the cap every year for wage inflation, with a maximum of $184,500 this year.

To maximize your benefits in retirement, you'll have to work at least 35 years earning above the maximum taxable wage cap. Importantly, due to the way inflation adjustments work in the Social Security benefits formula, you'll have to earn above the cap every year leading up to the year you start retirement. Stopping work earlier and waiting to start benefits will result in a smaller monthly payment.

But retiring as soon as possible will put a considerable cap on your monthly benefit, even if you max out your earnings. The following table shows the maximum possible benefit by age in 2026.

Age* Maximum Monthly Retirement Benefit 62** $2,969 63 $3,104 64 $3,257 65 $3,467 66 $3,752 67 $4,207 68 $4,506 69 $4,813 70 $5,181

As you can see, the maximum for someone claiming at age 70 is about 75% higher than for someone who claims benefits as soon as possible -- even though they likely have similar earnings throughout their careers. That's because you're penalized for claiming benefits as soon as you become eligible and rewarded for delaying up until age 70. After 70, there's no additional benefit to delaying claiming.

While you might not be in line to claim the maximum possible benefit, the takeaway is clear: Delaying Social Security can have a substantial impact on your finances in retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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