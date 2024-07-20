Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in America

It’s increasingly difficult for millennials to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle if they’re pacing behind on their earnings. Across 23 U.S. states and the nation’s capital — nearly half of America — millennials need to earn six figures or more as their living wage.
Check Out: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State
Trending Now: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
To determine the comfortable living wage for millennials in every state, GOBankingRates sourced each state’s total population, total households and household median income along with the average single family home value, mortgage cost and cost-of-living indexes.
With millennials defined as being born between 1981 through 1997, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between those years. Together, the expenditure cost and mortgage costs are calculated for the average total cost of living. The total annual expenditure on necessities was then doubled to determine each state’s living wage for millennials.
With states ranked in order from highest to lowest income wage needed, see how much millennials need to earn to live a comfortable lifestyle in America.
Hawaii
- Population total: 1,440,196
- Household total: 483,906
- Median household income: $94,814
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $988,816
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,891
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,623
- Average monthly cost of living total: $8,514
- Average annual cost of living total: $102,172
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $204,344
For You: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy
Try This: Net Worth for Gen X: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich
California
- Population total: 39,029,342
- Household total: 13,315,822
- Median household income: $91,905
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $806,577
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,805
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,365
- Average monthly cost of living total: $7,170
- Average annual cost of living total: $86,042
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $172,083
Washington, D.C.
- Population total: 671,803
- Household total: 315,785
- Median household income: $101,722
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $732,551
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,364
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,051
- Average monthly cost of living total: $6,415
- Average annual cost of living total: $76,985
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $153,970
Massachusetts
- Population total: 6,981,974
- Household total: 2,740,995
- Median household income: $96,505
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $652,386
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,887
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,264
- Average monthly cost of living total: $6,151
- Average annual cost of living total: $73,813
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $147,626
Washington
- Population total: 7,785,786
- Household total: 2,979,272
- Median household income: $90,325
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $614,767
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,663
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,138
- Average monthly cost of living total: $5,801
- Average annual cost of living total: $69,608
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $139,215
New Jersey
- Population total: 9,261,699
- Household total: 3,438,162
- Median household income: $97,126
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $545,028
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,247
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,974
- Average monthly cost of living total: $5,221
- Average annual cost of living total: $62,647
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,293
See Next: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Colorado
- Population total: 5,839,926
- Household total: 2,278,044
- Median household income: $87,598
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $565,548
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,369
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839
- Average monthly cost of living total: $5,209
- Average annual cost of living total: $62,502
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,005
Oregon
- Population total: 4,240,137
- Household total: 1,680,800
- Median household income: $76,632
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $512,563
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,054
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071
- Average monthly cost of living total: $5,125
- Average annual cost of living total: $61,498
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $122,996
Utah
- Population total: 3,380,800
- Household total: 1,062,819
- Median household income: $86,833
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $533,112
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,176
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,826
- Average monthly cost of living total: $5,002
- Average annual cost of living total: $60,029
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $120,057
Be Aware: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
New Hampshire
- Population total: 1,395,231
- Household total: 545,116
- Median household income: $90,845
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $501,203
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,986
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,994
- Average annual cost of living total: $59,924
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $119,847
Rhode Island
- Population total: 1,093,734
- Household total: 432,219
- Median household income: $81,370
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $476,239
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,837
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,908
- Average annual cost of living total: $58,901
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $117,802
Alaska
- Population total: 733,583
- Household total: 264,376
- Median household income: $86,370
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $377,079
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,246
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,500
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,746
- Average annual cost of living total: $56,955
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,909
Nevada
- Population total: 3,177,772
- Household total: 1,163,671
- Median household income: $71,646
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $457,004
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,007
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,730
- Average annual cost of living total: $56,758
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,516
Explore More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State
Montana
- Population total: 1,122,867
- Household total: 443,917
- Median household income: $66,341
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $468,751
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,793
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,907
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,700
- Average annual cost of living total: $56,395
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,790
Connecticut
- Population total: 3,626,205
- Household total: 1,409,807
- Median household income: $90,213
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,999
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,586
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,102
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,688
- Average annual cost of living total: $56,256
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,511
New York
- Population total: 19,677,151
- Household total: 7,604,523
- Median household income: $81,386
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $447,263
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,665
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,002
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,667
- Average annual cost of living total: $56,003
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,006
Idaho
- Population total: 1,939,033
- Household total: 675,323
- Median household income: $70,214
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $459,463
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,737
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,623
- Average annual cost of living total: $55,481
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $110,963
Find Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
Arizona
- Population total: 7,359,197
- Household total: 2,739,136
- Median household income: $72,581
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $445,624
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,655
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,572
- Average annual cost of living total: $54,863
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,725
Maryland
- Population total: 6,164,660
- Household total: 2,318,124
- Median household income: $98,461
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,613
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,583
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,570
- Average annual cost of living total: $54,839
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,679
Maine
- Population total: 1,385,340
- Household total: 580,172
- Median household income: $68,251
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,822
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,388
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,058
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,446
- Average annual cost of living total: $53,350
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,701
Florida
- Population total: 22,244,823
- Household total: 8,353,441
- Median household income: $67,917
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $418,256
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,492
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,942
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,434
- Average annual cost of living total: $53,207
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,413
Discover Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class
Vermont
- Population total: 647,064
- Household total: 265,858
- Median household income: $74,014
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $397,507
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,013
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,381
- Average annual cost of living total: $52,571
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $105,142
Virginia
- Population total: 8,683,619
- Household total: 3,289,776
- Median household income: $87,249
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,272
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,385
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,861
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,246
- Average annual cost of living total: $50,949
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,898
Delaware
- Population total: 1,018,396
- Household total: 389,000
- Median household income: $79,325
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $387,069
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,306
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,922
- Average monthly cost of living total: $4,228
- Average annual cost of living total: $50,733
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,465
Minnesota
- Population total: 5,717,184
- Household total: 2,256,126
- Median household income: $84,313
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $344,891
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,055
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,877
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,931
- Average annual cost of living total: $47,177
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $94,354
See More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
North Carolina
- Population total: 10,698,973
- Household total: 4,105,232
- Median household income: $66,186
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $337,125
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,008
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,883
- Average annual cost of living total: $46,598
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $93,195
Wyoming
- Population total: 581,381
- Household total: 234,156
- Median household income: $72,495
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $346,709
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,066
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,792
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,858
- Average annual cost of living total: $46,290
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,581
Georgia
- Population total: 10,912,876
- Household total: 3,946,490
- Median household income: $71,355
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $335,654
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,000
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,839
- Average annual cost of living total: $46,064
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,128
Wisconsin
- Population total: 5,892,539
- Household total: 2,425,488
- Median household income: $72,458
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,613
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,695
- Average annual cost of living total: $44,342
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,684
Check Out: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco
South Dakota
- Population total: 909,824
- Household total: 351,182
- Median household income: $69,457
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,049
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,829
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,675
- Average annual cost of living total: $44,095
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,191
Tennessee
- Population total: 7,051,339
- Household total: 2,713,635
- Median household income: $64,035
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $324,633
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,934
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,730
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,664
- Average annual cost of living total: $43,969
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,938
South Carolina
- Population total: 5,282,634
- Household total: 2,023,085
- Median household income: $63,623
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $299,709
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,786
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,659
- Average annual cost of living total: $43,914
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,827
Texas
- Population total: 30,029,572
- Household total: 10,490,553
- Median household income: $73,035
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,688
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,823
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,656
- Average annual cost of living total: $43,872
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,743
Read Next: I’m a Bank Teller: 9 Reasons You Should Never Ask for $2 Bills From the Bank
New Mexico
- Population total: 2,113,344
- Household total: 812,852
- Median household income: $58,722
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $304,456
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,814
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,778
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,592
- Average annual cost of living total: $43,100
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $86,201
Pennsylvania
- Population total: 12,972,008
- Household total: 5,193,727
- Median household income: $73,170
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,479
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,611
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,511
- Average annual cost of living total: $42,134
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $84,268
Illinois
- Population total: 12,582,032
- Household total: 4,968,761
- Median household income: $78,433
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,566
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,612
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,854
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,466
- Average annual cost of living total: $41,593
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $83,185
Nebraska
- Population total: 1,967,923
- Household total: 776,379
- Median household income: $71,722
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $265,128
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,580
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,412
- Average annual cost of living total: $40,949
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,898
Learn More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors
North Dakota
- Population total: 779,261
- Household total: 320,038
- Median household income: $73,959
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $264,597
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,576
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,405
- Average annual cost of living total: $40,857
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,714
Michigan
- Population total: 10,034,118
- Household total: 4,009,253
- Median household income: $68,505
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $246,095
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,466
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,294
- Average annual cost of living total: $39,530
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $79,060
Indiana
- Population total: 6,833,037
- Household total: 2,653,596
- Median household income: $67,173
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $244,828
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,459
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,258
- Average annual cost of living total: $39,095
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $78,189
Ohio
- Population total: 11,756,058
- Household total: 4,789,408
- Median household income: $66,990
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $234,069
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,394
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,243
- Average annual cost of living total: $38,913
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,827
For You: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
Missouri
- Population total: 6,177,957
- Household total: 2,458,324
- Median household income: $65,920
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $249,566
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,487
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,215
- Average annual cost of living total: $38,579
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,157
Iowa
- Population total: 3,200,517
- Household total: 1,290,139
- Median household income: $70,571
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $225,470
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,343
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,816
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,159
- Average annual cost of living total: $37,910
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,821
Kansas
- Population total: 2,937,150
- Household total: 1,148,635
- Median household income: $69,747
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $230,617
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,374
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,764
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,138
- Average annual cost of living total: $37,653
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,306
Alabama
- Population total: 5,074,296
- Household total: 1,933,150
- Median household income: $59,609
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $227,856
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,357
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,777
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,134
- Average annual cost of living total: $37,608
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,217
Try This: 6 Rare Coins That Will Spike in Value in 2024
Kentucky
- Population total: 4,512,310
- Household total: 1,769,102
- Median household income: $60,183
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,575
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,237
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,837
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,073
- Average annual cost of living total: $36,882
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $73,763
Oklahoma
- Population total: 4,019,800
- Household total: 1,522,711
- Median household income: $61,364
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $208,367
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,241
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,769
- Average monthly cost of living total: $3,011
- Average annual cost of living total: $36,127
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $72,254
Louisiana
- Population total: 4,590,241
- Household total: 1,765,264
- Median household income: $57,852
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $203,003
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,209
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,750
- Average monthly cost of living total: $2,959
- Average annual cost of living total: $35,507
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $71,014
Arkansas
- Population total: 3,045,637
- Household total: 1,171,694
- Median household income: $56,335
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,999
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,239
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,717
- Average monthly cost of living total: $2,956
- Average annual cost of living total: $35,469
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $70,937
Trending Now: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know
Mississippi
- Population total: 2,940,057
- Household total: 1,121,269
- Median household income: $52,985
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $179,684
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,070
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,772
- Average monthly cost of living total: $2,842
- Average annual cost of living total: $34,106
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $68,212
Trending Now: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know
West Virginia
- Population total: 1,775,156
- Household total: 716,040
- Median household income: $55,217
- Average single family home value (May 2024): $167,919
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,000
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,822
- Average monthly cost of living total: $2,822
- Average annual cost of living total: $33,865
- Living wage needed to live comfortably: $67,731
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the comfortable living wage for millennials. Millennials for this study are defined as being born between 1981-1997. For each state, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and by using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between 1981 and 1997, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The expenditure cost and mortgage costs can be used to calculate the average total cost of living. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the living wage for millennials in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15th, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 3 Reasons You Should Not Buy a House When You Retire
- How To Borrow Money from Cash App: Your Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Things to Do This Week If You Have Debt
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in America
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.