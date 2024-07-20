Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in America

It’s increasingly difficult for millennials to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle if they’re pacing behind on their earnings. Across 23 U.S. states and the nation’s capital — nearly half of America — millennials need to earn six figures or more as their living wage.

To determine the comfortable living wage for millennials in every state, GOBankingRates sourced each state’s total population, total households and household median income along with the average single family home value, mortgage cost and cost-of-living indexes.

With millennials defined as being born between 1981 through 1997, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between those years. Together, the expenditure cost and mortgage costs are calculated for the average total cost of living. The total annual expenditure on necessities was then doubled to determine each state’s living wage for millennials.

With states ranked in order from highest to lowest income wage needed, see how much millennials need to earn to live a comfortable lifestyle in America.

Hawaii

Population total: 1,440,196

1,440,196 Household total: 483,906

483,906 Median household income: $94,814

$94,814 Average single family home value (May 2024): $988,816

$988,816 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,891

$5,891 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,623

$2,623 Average monthly cost of living total: $8,514

$8,514 Average annual cost of living total: $102,172

$102,172 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $204,344

California

Population total: 39,029,342

39,029,342 Household total: 13,315,822

13,315,822 Median household income: $91,905

$91,905 Average single family home value (May 2024): $806,577

$806,577 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,805

$4,805 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,365

$2,365 Average monthly cost of living total: $7,170

$7,170 Average annual cost of living total: $86,042

$86,042 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $172,083

Washington, D.C.

Population total: 671,803

671,803 Household total: 315,785

315,785 Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 Average single family home value (May 2024): $732,551

$732,551 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,364

$4,364 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,051

$2,051 Average monthly cost of living total: $6,415

$6,415 Average annual cost of living total: $76,985

$76,985 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $153,970

Massachusetts

Population total: 6,981,974

6,981,974 Household total: 2,740,995

2,740,995 Median household income: $96,505

$96,505 Average single family home value (May 2024): $652,386

$652,386 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,887

$3,887 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,264

$2,264 Average monthly cost of living total: $6,151

$6,151 Average annual cost of living total: $73,813

$73,813 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $147,626

Washington

Population total: 7,785,786

7,785,786 Household total: 2,979,272

2,979,272 Median household income: $90,325

$90,325 Average single family home value (May 2024): $614,767

$614,767 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,663

$3,663 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,138

$2,138 Average monthly cost of living total: $5,801

$5,801 Average annual cost of living total: $69,608

$69,608 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $139,215

New Jersey

Population total: 9,261,699

9,261,699 Household total: 3,438,162

3,438,162 Median household income: $97,126

$97,126 Average single family home value (May 2024): $545,028

$545,028 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,247

$3,247 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,974

$1,974 Average monthly cost of living total: $5,221

$5,221 Average annual cost of living total: $62,647

$62,647 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,293

Colorado

Population total: 5,839,926

5,839,926 Household total: 2,278,044

2,278,044 Median household income: $87,598

$87,598 Average single family home value (May 2024): $565,548

$565,548 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,369

$3,369 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839

$1,839 Average monthly cost of living total: $5,209

$5,209 Average annual cost of living total: $62,502

$62,502 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,005

Oregon

Population total: 4,240,137

4,240,137 Household total: 1,680,800

1,680,800 Median household income: $76,632

$76,632 Average single family home value (May 2024): $512,563

$512,563 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,054

$3,054 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071

$2,071 Average monthly cost of living total: $5,125

$5,125 Average annual cost of living total: $61,498

$61,498 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $122,996

Utah

Population total: 3,380,800

3,380,800 Household total: 1,062,819

1,062,819 Median household income: $86,833

$86,833 Average single family home value (May 2024): $533,112

$533,112 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,176

$3,176 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,826

$1,826 Average monthly cost of living total: $5,002

$5,002 Average annual cost of living total: $60,029

$60,029 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $120,057

New Hampshire

Population total: 1,395,231

1,395,231 Household total: 545,116

545,116 Median household income: $90,845

$90,845 Average single family home value (May 2024): $501,203

$501,203 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,986

$2,986 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008

$2,008 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,994

$4,994 Average annual cost of living total: $59,924

$59,924 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $119,847

Rhode Island

Population total: 1,093,734

1,093,734 Household total: 432,219

432,219 Median household income: $81,370

$81,370 Average single family home value (May 2024): $476,239

$476,239 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,837

$2,837 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071

$2,071 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,908

$4,908 Average annual cost of living total: $58,901

$58,901 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $117,802

Alaska

Population total: 733,583

733,583 Household total: 264,376

264,376 Median household income: $86,370

$86,370 Average single family home value (May 2024): $377,079

$377,079 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,246

$2,246 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,500

$2,500 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,746

$4,746 Average annual cost of living total: $56,955

$56,955 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,909

Nevada

Population total: 3,177,772

3,177,772 Household total: 1,163,671

1,163,671 Median household income: $71,646

$71,646 Average single family home value (May 2024): $457,004

$457,004 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723

$2,723 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,007

$2,007 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,730

$4,730 Average annual cost of living total: $56,758

$56,758 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,516

Population total: 1,122,867

1,122,867 Household total: 443,917

443,917 Median household income: $66,341

$66,341 Average single family home value (May 2024): $468,751

$468,751 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,793

$2,793 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,907

$1,907 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,700

$4,700 Average annual cost of living total: $56,395

$56,395 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,790

Connecticut

Population total: 3,626,205

3,626,205 Household total: 1,409,807

1,409,807 Median household income: $90,213

$90,213 Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,999

$433,999 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,586

$2,586 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,102

$2,102 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,688

$4,688 Average annual cost of living total: $56,256

$56,256 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,511

New York

Population total: 19,677,151

19,677,151 Household total: 7,604,523

7,604,523 Median household income: $81,386

$81,386 Average single family home value (May 2024): $447,263

$447,263 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,665

$2,665 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,002

$2,002 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,667

$4,667 Average annual cost of living total: $56,003

$56,003 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,006

Idaho

Population total: 1,939,033

1,939,033 Household total: 675,323

675,323 Median household income: $70,214

$70,214 Average single family home value (May 2024): $459,463

$459,463 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,737

$2,737 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886

$1,886 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,623

$4,623 Average annual cost of living total: $55,481

$55,481 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $110,963

Arizona

Population total: 7,359,197

7,359,197 Household total: 2,739,136

2,739,136 Median household income: $72,581

$72,581 Average single family home value (May 2024): $445,624

$445,624 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,655

$2,655 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917

$1,917 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,572

$4,572 Average annual cost of living total: $54,863

$54,863 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,725

Maryland

Population total: 6,164,660

6,164,660 Household total: 2,318,124

2,318,124 Median household income: $98,461

$98,461 Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,613

$433,613 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,583

$2,583 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987

$1,987 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,570

$4,570 Average annual cost of living total: $54,839

$54,839 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,679

Maine

Population total: 1,385,340

1,385,340 Household total: 580,172

580,172 Median household income: $68,251

$68,251 Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,822

$400,822 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,388

$2,388 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,058

$2,058 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,446

$4,446 Average annual cost of living total: $53,350

$53,350 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,701

Florida

Population total: 22,244,823

22,244,823 Household total: 8,353,441

8,353,441 Median household income: $67,917

$67,917 Average single family home value (May 2024): $418,256

$418,256 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,492

$2,492 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,942

$1,942 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,434

$4,434 Average annual cost of living total: $53,207

$53,207 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,413

Vermont

Population total: 647,064

647,064 Household total: 265,858

265,858 Median household income: $74,014

$74,014 Average single family home value (May 2024): $397,507

$397,507 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368

$2,368 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,013

$2,013 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,381

$4,381 Average annual cost of living total: $52,571

$52,571 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $105,142

Virginia

Population total: 8,683,619

8,683,619 Household total: 3,289,776

3,289,776 Median household income: $87,249

$87,249 Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,272

$400,272 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,385

$2,385 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,861

$1,861 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,246

$4,246 Average annual cost of living total: $50,949

$50,949 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,898

Delaware

Population total: 1,018,396

1,018,396 Household total: 389,000

389,000 Median household income: $79,325

$79,325 Average single family home value (May 2024): $387,069

$387,069 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,306

$2,306 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,922

$1,922 Average monthly cost of living total: $4,228

$4,228 Average annual cost of living total: $50,733

$50,733 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,465

Minnesota

Population total: 5,717,184

5,717,184 Household total: 2,256,126

2,256,126 Median household income: $84,313

$84,313 Average single family home value (May 2024): $344,891

$344,891 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,055

$2,055 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,877

$1,877 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,931

$3,931 Average annual cost of living total: $47,177

$47,177 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $94,354

North Carolina

Population total: 10,698,973

10,698,973 Household total: 4,105,232

4,105,232 Median household income: $66,186

$66,186 Average single family home value (May 2024): $337,125

$337,125 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,008

$2,008 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875

$1,875 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,883

$3,883 Average annual cost of living total: $46,598

$46,598 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $93,195

Wyoming

Population total: 581,381

581,381 Household total: 234,156

234,156 Median household income: $72,495

$72,495 Average single family home value (May 2024): $346,709

$346,709 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,066

$2,066 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,792

$1,792 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,858

$3,858 Average annual cost of living total: $46,290

$46,290 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,581

Georgia

Population total: 10,912,876

10,912,876 Household total: 3,946,490

3,946,490 Median household income: $71,355

$71,355 Average single family home value (May 2024): $335,654

$335,654 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,000

$2,000 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839

$1,839 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,839

$3,839 Average annual cost of living total: $46,064

$46,064 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,128

Wisconsin

Population total: 5,892,539

5,892,539 Household total: 2,425,488

2,425,488 Median household income: $72,458

$72,458 Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,613

$307,613 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833

$1,833 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863

$1,863 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,695

$3,695 Average annual cost of living total: $44,342

$44,342 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,684

South Dakota

Population total: 909,824

909,824 Household total: 351,182

351,182 Median household income: $69,457

$69,457 Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,049

$307,049 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,829

$1,829 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

$1,845 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,675

$3,675 Average annual cost of living total: $44,095

$44,095 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,191

Tennessee

Population total: 7,051,339

7,051,339 Household total: 2,713,635

2,713,635 Median household income: $64,035

$64,035 Average single family home value (May 2024): $324,633

$324,633 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,934

$1,934 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,730

$1,730 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,664

$3,664 Average annual cost of living total: $43,969

$43,969 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,938

South Carolina

Population total: 5,282,634

5,282,634 Household total: 2,023,085

2,023,085 Median household income: $63,623

$63,623 Average single family home value (May 2024): $299,709

$299,709 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,786

$1,786 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874

$1,874 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,659

$3,659 Average annual cost of living total: $43,914

$43,914 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,827

Texas

Population total: 30,029,572

30,029,572 Household total: 10,490,553

10,490,553 Median household income: $73,035

$73,035 Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,688

$307,688 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833

$1,833 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,823

$1,823 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,656

$3,656 Average annual cost of living total: $43,872

$43,872 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,743

New Mexico

Population total: 2,113,344

2,113,344 Household total: 812,852

812,852 Median household income: $58,722

$58,722 Average single family home value (May 2024): $304,456

$304,456 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,814

$1,814 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,778

$1,778 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,592

$3,592 Average annual cost of living total: $43,100

$43,100 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $86,201

Pennsylvania

Population total: 12,972,008

12,972,008 Household total: 5,193,727

5,193,727 Median household income: $73,170

$73,170 Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,479

$270,479 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,611

$1,611 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

$1,900 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,511

$3,511 Average annual cost of living total: $42,134

$42,134 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $84,268

Illinois

Population total: 12,582,032

12,582,032 Household total: 4,968,761

4,968,761 Median household income: $78,433

$78,433 Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,566

$270,566 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,612

$1,612 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,854

$1,854 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,466

$3,466 Average annual cost of living total: $41,593

$41,593 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $83,185

Nebraska

Population total: 1,967,923

1,967,923 Household total: 776,379

776,379 Median household income: $71,722

$71,722 Average single family home value (May 2024): $265,128

$265,128 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,580

$1,580 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833

$1,833 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,412

$3,412 Average annual cost of living total: $40,949

$40,949 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,898

North Dakota

Population total: 779,261

779,261 Household total: 320,038

320,038 Median household income: $73,959

$73,959 Average single family home value (May 2024): $264,597

$264,597 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,576

$1,576 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828

$1,828 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,405

$3,405 Average annual cost of living total: $40,857

$40,857 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,714

Michigan

Population total: 10,034,118

10,034,118 Household total: 4,009,253

4,009,253 Median household income: $68,505

$68,505 Average single family home value (May 2024): $246,095

$246,095 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,466

$1,466 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828

$1,828 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,294

$3,294 Average annual cost of living total: $39,530

$39,530 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $79,060

Indiana

Population total: 6,833,037

6,833,037 Household total: 2,653,596

2,653,596 Median household income: $67,173

$67,173 Average single family home value (May 2024): $244,828

$244,828 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,459

$1,459 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799

$1,799 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,258

$3,258 Average annual cost of living total: $39,095

$39,095 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $78,189

Ohio

Population total: 11,756,058

11,756,058 Household total: 4,789,408

4,789,408 Median household income: $66,990

$66,990 Average single family home value (May 2024): $234,069

$234,069 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,394

$1,394 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848

$1,848 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,243

$3,243 Average annual cost of living total: $38,913

$38,913 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,827

Missouri

Population total: 6,177,957

6,177,957 Household total: 2,458,324

2,458,324 Median household income: $65,920

$65,920 Average single family home value (May 2024): $249,566

$249,566 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,487

$1,487 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728

$1,728 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,215

$3,215 Average annual cost of living total: $38,579

$38,579 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,157

Iowa

Population total: 3,200,517

3,200,517 Household total: 1,290,139

1,290,139 Median household income: $70,571

$70,571 Average single family home value (May 2024): $225,470

$225,470 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,343

$1,343 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,816

$1,816 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,159

$3,159 Average annual cost of living total: $37,910

$37,910 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,821

Kansas

Population total: 2,937,150

2,937,150 Household total: 1,148,635

1,148,635 Median household income: $69,747

$69,747 Average single family home value (May 2024): $230,617

$230,617 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,374

$1,374 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,764

$1,764 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,138

$3,138 Average annual cost of living total: $37,653

$37,653 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,306

Alabama

Population total: 5,074,296

5,074,296 Household total: 1,933,150

1,933,150 Median household income: $59,609

$59,609 Average single family home value (May 2024): $227,856

$227,856 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,357

$1,357 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,777

$1,777 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,134

$3,134 Average annual cost of living total: $37,608

$37,608 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,217

Kentucky

Population total: 4,512,310

4,512,310 Household total: 1,769,102

1,769,102 Median household income: $60,183

$60,183 Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,575

$207,575 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,237

$1,237 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,837

$1,837 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,073

$3,073 Average annual cost of living total: $36,882

$36,882 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $73,763

Oklahoma

Population total: 4,019,800

4,019,800 Household total: 1,522,711

1,522,711 Median household income: $61,364

$61,364 Average single family home value (May 2024): $208,367

$208,367 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,241

$1,241 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,769

$1,769 Average monthly cost of living total: $3,011

$3,011 Average annual cost of living total: $36,127

$36,127 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $72,254

Louisiana

Population total: 4,590,241

4,590,241 Household total: 1,765,264

1,765,264 Median household income: $57,852

$57,852 Average single family home value (May 2024): $203,003

$203,003 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,209

$1,209 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,750

$1,750 Average monthly cost of living total: $2,959

$2,959 Average annual cost of living total: $35,507

$35,507 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $71,014

Arkansas

Population total: 3,045,637

3,045,637 Household total: 1,171,694

1,171,694 Median household income: $56,335

$56,335 Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,999

$207,999 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,239

$1,239 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,717

$1,717 Average monthly cost of living total: $2,956

$2,956 Average annual cost of living total: $35,469

$35,469 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $70,937

Mississippi

Population total: 2,940,057

2,940,057 Household total: 1,121,269

1,121,269 Median household income: $52,985

$52,985 Average single family home value (May 2024): $179,684

$179,684 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,070

$1,070 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,772

$1,772 Average monthly cost of living total: $2,842

$2,842 Average annual cost of living total: $34,106

$34,106 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $68,212

West Virginia

Population total: 1,775,156

1,775,156 Household total: 716,040

716,040 Median household income: $55,217

$55,217 Average single family home value (May 2024): $167,919

$167,919 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,000

$1,000 Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,822

$1,822 Average monthly cost of living total: $2,822

$2,822 Average annual cost of living total: $33,865

$33,865 Living wage needed to live comfortably: $67,731

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the comfortable living wage for millennials. Millennials for this study are defined as being born between 1981-1997. For each state, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and by using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between 1981 and 1997, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The expenditure cost and mortgage costs can be used to calculate the average total cost of living. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the living wage for millennials in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15th, 2024.

