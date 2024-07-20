News & Insights

Personal Finance

Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in America

July 20, 2024 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

It’s increasingly difficult for millennials to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle if they’re pacing behind on their earnings. Across 23 U.S. states and the nation’s capital — nearly half of America — millennials need to earn six figures or more as their living wage.

To determine the comfortable living wage for millennials in every state, GOBankingRates sourced each state’s total population, total households and household median income along with the average single family home value, mortgage cost and cost-of-living indexes.

With millennials defined as being born between 1981 through 1997, the average expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between those years. Together, the expenditure cost and mortgage costs are calculated for the average total cost of living. The total annual expenditure on necessities was then doubled to determine each state’s living wage for millennials.

With states ranked in order from highest to lowest income wage needed, see how much millennials need to earn to live a comfortable lifestyle in America.

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Population total: 1,440,196
  • Household total: 483,906
  • Median household income: $94,814
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $988,816
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,891
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,623
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $8,514
  • Average annual cost of living total: $102,172
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $204,344

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

California

  • Population total: 39,029,342
  • Household total: 13,315,822
  • Median household income: $91,905
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $806,577
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,805
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,365
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $7,170
  • Average annual cost of living total: $86,042
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $172,083
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington, D.C.

  • Population total: 671,803
  • Household total: 315,785
  • Median household income: $101,722
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $732,551
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,364
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,051
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $6,415
  • Average annual cost of living total: $76,985
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $153,970
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Population total: 6,981,974
  • Household total: 2,740,995
  • Median household income: $96,505
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $652,386
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,887
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,264
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $6,151
  • Average annual cost of living total: $73,813
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $147,626
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Population total: 7,785,786
  • Household total: 2,979,272
  • Median household income: $90,325
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $614,767
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,663
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,138
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $5,801
  • Average annual cost of living total: $69,608
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $139,215
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

New Jersey

  • Population total: 9,261,699
  • Household total: 3,438,162
  • Median household income: $97,126
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $545,028
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,247
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,974
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $5,221
  • Average annual cost of living total: $62,647
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,293

Boulder Reservoir stock photo

Colorado

  • Population total: 5,839,926
  • Household total: 2,278,044
  • Median household income: $87,598
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $565,548
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,369
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $5,209
  • Average annual cost of living total: $62,502
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $125,005
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Bridgeport Village, Shopping Mall in Tigard city.

Oregon

  • Population total: 4,240,137
  • Household total: 1,680,800
  • Median household income: $76,632
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $512,563
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,054
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $5,125
  • Average annual cost of living total: $61,498
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $122,996
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Population total: 3,380,800
  • Household total: 1,062,819
  • Median household income: $86,833
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $533,112
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,176
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,826
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $5,002
  • Average annual cost of living total: $60,029
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $120,057

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Population total: 1,395,231
  • Household total: 545,116
  • Median household income: $90,845
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $501,203
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,986
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,994
  • Average annual cost of living total: $59,924
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $119,847
Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Population total: 1,093,734
  • Household total: 432,219
  • Median household income: $81,370
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $476,239
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,837
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,071
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,908
  • Average annual cost of living total: $58,901
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $117,802
Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

  • Population total: 733,583
  • Household total: 264,376
  • Median household income: $86,370
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $377,079
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,246
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,500
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,746
  • Average annual cost of living total: $56,955
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,909
High quality stock photos of new homes being constructed in Genoa, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Population total: 3,177,772
  • Household total: 1,163,671
  • Median household income: $71,646
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $457,004
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,007
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,730
  • Average annual cost of living total: $56,758
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $113,516

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Population total: 1,122,867
  • Household total: 443,917
  • Median household income: $66,341
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $468,751
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,793
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,907
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,700
  • Average annual cost of living total: $56,395
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,790
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Population total: 3,626,205
  • Household total: 1,409,807
  • Median household income: $90,213
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,999
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,586
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,102
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,688
  • Average annual cost of living total: $56,256
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,511
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Population total: 19,677,151
  • Household total: 7,604,523
  • Median household income: $81,386
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $447,263
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,665
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,002
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,667
  • Average annual cost of living total: $56,003
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $112,006
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Population total: 1,939,033
  • Household total: 675,323
  • Median household income: $70,214
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $459,463
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,737
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,623
  • Average annual cost of living total: $55,481
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $110,963

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Arizona

  • Population total: 7,359,197
  • Household total: 2,739,136
  • Median household income: $72,581
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $445,624
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,655
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,572
  • Average annual cost of living total: $54,863
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,725
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Population total: 6,164,660 
  • Household total: 2,318,124
  • Median household income: $98,461
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $433,613
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,583
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,570
  • Average annual cost of living total: $54,839
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,679
Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Population total: 1,385,340
  • Household total: 580,172
  • Median household income: $68,251
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,822
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,388
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,058
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,446
  • Average annual cost of living total: $53,350
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,701
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Florida

  • Population total: 22,244,823
  • Household total: 8,353,441
  • Median household income: $67,917
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $418,256
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,492
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,942
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,434
  • Average annual cost of living total: $53,207
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,413

Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

  • Population total: 647,064
  • Household total: 265,858
  • Median household income: $74,014
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $397,507
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,013
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,381
  • Average annual cost of living total: $52,571
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $105,142
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Population total: 8,683,619
  • Household total: 3,289,776
  • Median household income: $87,249
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $400,272
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,385
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,861
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,246
  • Average annual cost of living total: $50,949
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,898
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Population total: 1,018,396
  • Household total: 389,000
  • Median household income: $79,325
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $387,069
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,306
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,922
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $4,228
  • Average annual cost of living total: $50,733
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,465
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Population total: 5,717,184
  • Household total: 2,256,126
  • Median household income: $84,313
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $344,891
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,055
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,877
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,931
  • Average annual cost of living total: $47,177
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $94,354

Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

North Carolina

  • Population total: 10,698,973
  • Household total: 4,105,232
  • Median household income: $66,186
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $337,125
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,008
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,883
  • Average annual cost of living total: $46,598
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $93,195
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Population total: 581,381
  • Household total: 234,156
  • Median household income: $72,495
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $346,709
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,066
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,792
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,858
  • Average annual cost of living total: $46,290
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,581
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Population total: 10,912,876
  • Household total: 3,946,490
  • Median household income: $71,355
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $335,654
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,000
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,839
  • Average annual cost of living total: $46,064
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,128
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Population total: 5,892,539
  • Household total: 2,425,488
  • Median household income: $72,458
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,613
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,695
  • Average annual cost of living total: $44,342
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,684

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Population total: 909,824
  • Household total: 351,182
  • Median household income: $69,457
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,049
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,829
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,675
  • Average annual cost of living total: $44,095
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,191
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Population total: 7,051,339
  • Household total: 2,713,635
  • Median household income: $64,035
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $324,633
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,934
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,730
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,664
  • Average annual cost of living total: $43,969
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,938
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Population total: 5,282,634
  • Household total: 2,023,085
  • Median household income: $63,623
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $299,709
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,786
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,659
  • Average annual cost of living total: $43,914
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,827
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Population total: 30,029,572
  • Household total: 10,490,553
  • Median household income: $73,035
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $307,688
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,823
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,656
  • Average annual cost of living total: $43,872
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,743

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Population total: 2,113,344
  • Household total: 812,852
  • Median household income: $58,722
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $304,456
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,814
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,778
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,592
  • Average annual cost of living total: $43,100
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $86,201
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Population total: 12,972,008
  • Household total: 5,193,727
  • Median household income: $73,170
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,479
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,611
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,511
  • Average annual cost of living total: $42,134
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $84,268
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Population total: 12,582,032
  • Household total: 4,968,761
  • Median household income: $78,433
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $270,566
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,612
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,854
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,466
  • Average annual cost of living total: $41,593
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $83,185
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Population total: 1,967,923
  • Household total: 776,379
  • Median household income: $71,722
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $265,128
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,580
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,412
  • Average annual cost of living total: $40,949
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,898

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Population total: 779,261
  • Household total: 320,038
  • Median household income: $73,959
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $264,597
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,576
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,405
  • Average annual cost of living total: $40,857
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,714
Frankenmuth, MI, USA - June 28, 2014: The Bavarian Inn, on Main Street in the heart of Frankenmuth, has expanded over the decades to include several dining rooms, lodging, and an array of gift shops--all bringing a taste of Bavaria to the American Midwest.

Michigan

  • Population total: 10,034,118
  • Household total: 4,009,253
  • Median household income: $68,505
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $246,095
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,466
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,294
  • Average annual cost of living total: $39,530
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $79,060
Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, United States, 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Illinois.

Indiana

  • Population total: 6,833,037
  • Household total: 2,653,596
  • Median household income: $67,173
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $244,828
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,459
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,258
  • Average annual cost of living total: $39,095
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $78,189
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Population total: 11,756,058
  • Household total: 4,789,408
  • Median household income: $66,990
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $234,069
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,394
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,243
  • Average annual cost of living total: $38,913
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,827

Kansas City skyline.

Missouri

  • Population total: 6,177,957
  • Household total: 2,458,324
  • Median household income: $65,920
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $249,566
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,487
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,215
  • Average annual cost of living total: $38,579
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,157
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Population total: 3,200,517
  • Household total: 1,290,139
  • Median household income: $70,571
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $225,470
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,343
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,816
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,159
  • Average annual cost of living total: $37,910
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,821
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Population total: 2,937,150
  • Household total: 1,148,635
  • Median household income: $69,747
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $230,617
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,374
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,764
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,138
  • Average annual cost of living total: $37,653
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,306
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Population total: 5,074,296
  • Household total: 1,933,150
  • Median household income: $59,609
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $227,856
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,357
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,777
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,134
  • Average annual cost of living total: $37,608
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,217

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Kentucky

  • Population total: 4,512,310
  • Household total: 1,769,102
  • Median household income: $60,183
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,575
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,237
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,837
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,073
  • Average annual cost of living total: $36,882
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $73,763
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

Oklahoma

  • Population total: 4,019,800
  • Household total: 1,522,711
  • Median household income: $61,364
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $208,367
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,241
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,769
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $3,011
  • Average annual cost of living total: $36,127
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $72,254
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Population total: 4,590,241
  • Household total: 1,765,264
  • Median household income: $57,852
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $203,003
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,209
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,750
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $2,959
  • Average annual cost of living total: $35,507
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $71,014
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Population total: 3,045,637
  • Household total: 1,171,694
  • Median household income: $56,335
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $207,999
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,239
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,717
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $2,956
  • Average annual cost of living total: $35,469
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $70,937

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Population total: 2,940,057
  • Household total: 1,121,269
  • Median household income: $52,985
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $179,684
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,070
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,772
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $2,842
  • Average annual cost of living total: $34,106
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $68,212

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Population total: 1,775,156
  • Household total: 716,040
  • Median household income: $55,217
  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $167,919
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,000
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,822
  • Average monthly cost of living total: $2,822
  • Average annual cost of living total: $33,865
  • Living wage needed to live comfortably: $67,731

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the comfortable living wage for millennials. Millennials for this study are defined as being born between 1981-1997. For each state, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and by using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between 1981 and 1997, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The expenditure cost and mortgage costs can be used to calculate the average total cost of living. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the living wage for millennials in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15th, 2024.

