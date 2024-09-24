Here's How Target is Gearing to Take on Rivals This Holiday Season

Retailers are preparing for the holiday season with as much enthusiasm as shoppers looking for great deals. The season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make-or-break for retailers. To make the most of the festive season and win over early-bird shoppers, Target Corporation TGT is back with impressive deals and expanded product offerings.

Target Circle Week: The Holiday Kickoff

Target kicks off the holiday festivities with Target Circle Week, running from Oct. 6-12. This week-long event features exclusive deals on fall favorites, everyday essentials and more. Shoppers can access these discounts by joining the free Target Circle membership, available online or through the Target app.



The popular Deal of the Day program will also return, offering one-day-only promotions throughout Target Circle Week and extending into November for even more savings. The retailer promises more surprises and discounts in the weeks leading up to the holidays, ensuring shoppers can grab fantastic deals throughout the entire season.



Target has increased its holiday product lineup this year, adding 50% more new items compared to last year. The retailer is stocking more than 1,000 new toys from popular brands such as Disney, LEGO and FAO Schwarz. Festive apparel, home décor and exclusive beauty gifts will be available, catering to a broad range of holiday needs.



Value is a priority this year. More than half of Target’s toys are priced under $20, while thousands of stocking stuffers are available for less than $5. Exclusive collaborations, including merchandise from Universal Pictures’ Wicked and an expanded Marks & Spencer collection, add a unique flair to Target’s holiday offerings.

Target to Add 100K Staff for a Smooth Shopping Experience

To meet the increased holiday demand, Target plans to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal workers across stores and supply-chain facilities. These seasonal roles will help with Order Pickup, Drive-up and fulfilling holiday orders, ensuring fast and efficient service for customers.



Shoppers can take advantage of Target’s flexible fulfillment options, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt. Free two-day shipping is also available for orders above $35. Target Circle members enjoy additional perks, such as an extra 5% off purchases when using a Target Circle card.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target Set to Capture Holiday Sales

Target is fully prepared to deliver great deals, expanded product offerings and convenient shopping options this holiday season. By investing in its workforce and offering value-driven products, Target is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of holiday retail spending, competing head-on with Walmart WMT, Amazon AMZN and Best Buy BBY.



According to Deloitte, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 2.3% and 3.3% year over year, totaling $1.58 trillion to $1.59 trillion during the November to January period. E-commerce sales are anticipated to rise by 7% to 9%, reaching between $289 billion and $294 billion. Target’s proactive measures and customer-centric approach position it to leverage these trends and secure a portion of the holiday market.

Target Poised for Holiday Success

Target is well-prepared to make a significant impact this holiday season. With an expanded product lineup, a focus on value and a robust operational strategy, Target is set to capture a notable share of holiday sales. By leveraging its strengths and addressing customer needs effectively, TGT aims to stand out in the competitive retail landscape and achieve strong results during this critical sales period.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 5.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 3.4%.

