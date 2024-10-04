Here’s How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost Retirees for a New or Used Car in Texas

If you’re a Texas retiree, you may live on a strict budget. So when it comes time for a major purchase — like a car — you may rightfully wonder how a loan would fit into your monthly expenditures and whether you can afford it.

Find Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

For You: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement

GOBankingRates recently analyzed new and used vehicle loans in Texas. We looked at recent interest rates and vehicle prices and calculated average monthly loan payments across multiple vehicle types, including SUVs, trucks, electric vehicles and sedans.

Our study assumed consumers chose a five-year auto loan with a 20% down payment. Based on those factors, here’s what an auto loan will cost you in Texas.

How Much a New Auto Loan Costs in Texas

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 7.20%

7.20% Average auto loan total cost: $47,298

$47,298 Average auto loan monthly cost: $756

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.63%

7.63% Average auto loan total cost: $47,405

$47,405 Average auto loan monthly cost: $763

New Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 4.14%

4.14% Average auto loan total cost: $46,550

$46,550 Average auto loan monthly cost: $702

New Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 8.47%

8.47% Average auto loan total cost: $47,615

$47,615 Average auto loan monthly cost: $779

State Average for All New Cars

Average auto loan rate: 7.55%

7.55% Average auto loan total cost: $47,385

$47,385 Average auto loan monthly cost: $762

Read Next: Apple Is Making Low-Cost Hearing Aids — Here’s How Retirees Can Take Advantage

How Much a Used Auto Loan Costs in Texas

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 11.93%

11.93% Average auto loan total cost: $25,963

$25,963 Average auto loan monthly cost: $452

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 11.88%

11.88% Average auto loan total cost: $25,956

$25,956 Average auto loan monthly cost: $451

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 10.59%

10.59% Average auto loan total cost: $25,777

$25,777 Average auto loan monthly cost: $438

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 13.18%

13.18% Average auto loan total cost: $26,138

$26,138 Average auto loan monthly cost: $464

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 12.20%

12.20% Average auto loan total cost: $26,000

$26,000 Average auto loan monthly cost: $454

4 Tips for Getting an Affordable Auto Loan

It’s no secret that interest rates are higher than five years ago. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t secure an auto loan that fits your budget. Here are a few ways to optimize the shopping process.

Check Your Credit Score

Before applying for an auto loan, check your credit score. Lenders typically provide the best rates to people with a credit score that exceeds 700. If your score falls below that, it’s worth looking into why. If you have any outstanding collections or late payments, you should rectify those before applying for new credit.

While you can’t change the past, paying off collections will reduce their impact on your score. If you missed a payment, you can talk with your creditor. They may be willing to remove the report if you explain what happened. Keep in mind they’re not obligated to remove adverse reports, but it’s worth trying if it’s the main factor impacting your credit.

Decide What You Can Afford

Before heading to the nearest dealership, it’s a good idea to determine how much you can afford for a vehicle. That way, you can stick to a baseline amount as you browse the cars on the lot.

While affordability will vary depending on your financial circumstances, a rule of thumb is to keep your monthly payments below 15% of your monthly income.

Check Your Bank or Credit Union’s Auto Loan Rates

Some banks and credit unions offer special auto loan financing options. Sometimes, financing from a traditional lender may be cheaper than a dealership’s. Consider visiting your local bank branch to find out about your lending options, or check the website to see if any are listed.

If your lender preapproves you for an auto loan, it may make it easier to shop at the dealership. Some dealers may also offer you an even better rate on their in-house financing, lowering your borrowing costs.

Avoid Extras That Inflate Your Loan Costs

Dealers may try to sell you an extended warranty or special insurance, which can hike up your loan costs. By saying no to these extras, you can keep your loan amount exclusively to the price of the vehicle.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average auto loan rates. Using Edmunds’ car loan rates from August 2024, the auto loan rates were found for SUVs, trucks, electric cars and sedans, as well as the overall average for used and new cars for each state. The average total cost for an auto loan can be calculated by using the average used car and new car price, as sourced from Kelley Blue Book, assuming a 20% down payment, and using five years for the loan term. The monthly and total auto loan costs can both be calculated for all states and car types. Using these filters, the total cost for an auto loan can be calculated for each state with different car types. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 5, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost Retirees for a New or Used Car in Texas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.