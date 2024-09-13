Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Stryker Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Stryker (SYK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SYK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Stryker's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Stryker's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Stryker Corporation is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the global orthopedic market. The company has three business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine.



Orthopaedic products primarily include implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremities surgeries.



MedSurg products consists of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical); and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability) as well as other medical device products used in a variety of medical specialties.



Neurotechnology & Spine division includes both neurosurgical and neurovascular devices. These includes products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; traditional brain and open skull base surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.



Spinal implant product offering includes cervical, thoracolumbar and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity and degenerative therapies.



It is important to note here that effective from Dec 31, 2021, Stryker has updated its reportable business segments to align to its new internal reporting structure.

2023 at a Glance

Stryker’s full-year revenues totaled $20.5 billion, up 11.1% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share of $10.60 increased 13.5% from the previous year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Stryker ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $4,406.78, or a gain of 340.68%, as of September 13, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 181.83% and the price of gold increased 99.64% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SYK.

Stryker exited second-quarter 2024 on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment. Stryker’s prospects in 2024 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The company’s guidance for earnings and revenues appears encouraging. A solid solvency position is a plus. However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margin is a woe.

The stock has jumped 10.06% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

