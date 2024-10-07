Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lockheed Martin (LMT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LMT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lockheed Martin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lockheed Martin's main business drivers.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is the largest defense contractor in the world. Its main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence, homeland security and information technology including cyber security. In 2023, 73% of the company’s net sales were from the U.S. Government, including 64% from the Department of Defense (DoD), 26% from international customers, and 1% from U.S. commercial and other customers. Lockheed Martin currently operates through four businesses — Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Missions Systems (RMS) and Space Systems.



The company's Aeronautics unit is engaged in the design, research and development, systems integration, production and support of advanced military aircraft and related technologies. This segment includes programs like F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter; C-130 Hercules; F-16 Fighting Falcon; F-22 Raptor; and C-5M Super Galaxy. It generated sales of $27.47 billion in 2023, accounting for 40.7% of the total sales.



In Lockheed Martin's MFC business, headquartered in Dallas, some of its high-profile programs include the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, PAC-3 Missiles, as well as logistics and other technical services from GTL. It generated sales of $11.25 billion in 2023, constituting 16.7% of the total sales.



In its RMS business, headquartered in Washington, DC, some of its high-profile programs include the Aegis Combat System, Littoral Combat Ship, MH-60 helicopter avionics, as well as military and commercial orders. It generated sales of $16.24 billion in 2023, comprising 24% of the total sales.



The company's Space Systems unit is engaged in the design, development, engineering, and production of commercial and military space systems. It generated sales of $12.61 billion in 2023, accounting for 18.7% of the total sales.



Lockheed Martin ended 2023 (on Dec 31, 2023) with $160.6 billion in the backlog.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Lockheed Martin a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $3,393.13, or a gain of 239.31%, as of October 7, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 192.24% and the price of gold increased 110.55% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LMT.

Lockheed’s broad product offerings allow it to secure major defense contracts, which in turn boosts its backlog count. Lockheed remains the largest U.S. defense contractor with a steady order flow from its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs. The solid U.S. defense budgetary provisions should boost its business. Its products also witness a strong international demand from the countries like Germany, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. Meanwhile, the company also holds a strong solvency position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Lockheed is facing performance issues concerning some of its products that may affect its results. Shortage of skilled labor may adversely impact the company’s operating results. The sanctions imposed by China on Lockheed might also affect its business.

The stock has jumped 6.79% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.