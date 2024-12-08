Here's How Many Shares of Lowe's You Should Own to Get $500 in Yearly Dividends

Many people recognize Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) as a major home improvement retailer, but it's also built an impressive track record as a dividend payer. In fact, the company has raised dividends annually for more than half a century, making it a Dividend King.

That makes the stock a good company to analyze if you're looking for dividends. Calculating how much you can earn from the payments can prove useful in making investment decisions. You can also figure out how many shares you'd need to own to earn a targeted income.

How many shares of Lowe's do you need to own to bring in $500 in annual dividends?

Calculating dividends

Earlier this year, Lowe's raised its quarterly dividend by 4.5% to $1.15 a share. That works out to $4.60 a year.

Dividing $500 by $4.60 equals 109 shares. With the stock trading at $272.05 a share as of Dec. 2, you'll have to invest about $29,650 to receive the $500 in yearly dividends.

This is a fairly conservative calculation and assumes dividends remain constant, but Lowe's has a long history of increasing them. That means you'll likely receive more than $500 annually as time goes on.

This would become an academic exercise if the company didn't have the means to continue increasing dividends. Fortunately, Lowe's generates more-than-enough free cash flow (FCF) to support the payments. During the first nine months of the year, the company had FCF of $7.3 billion and paid dividends of $1.9 billion.

The stock has a 1.7% dividend yield, higher than the S&P 500's 1.2%.

Lowe's seems like a good choice for dividend investors. It has built a long track record of regularly increasing payments and has the FCF to continue that practice.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lowe's Companies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lowe's Companies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lowe's Companies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $872,947!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.