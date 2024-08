Here’s How Long $10,000 in Emergency Savings Lasts in Every State

The common benchmark for emergency savings is between three to six months of your monthly expenses. And with the average income, $10,000 might look like a lot, especially if it covers your three months’ worth of living expenses. But how much is it really? How long will it actually last you?

In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed how long $10,000 will last you in every state, compiling data for duration with and without necessities, so you have an extensive picture of what this amount can do for you in your state of residence.

Of course, how far your $10,000 will stretch depends on what you’re paying for — the research found that it will last an average of just one month and some days covering all your expenditures in high-cost states, lasting the least number of days in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts.

But in lower-cost states and used only for necessities, it spans across over four months, lasting longest in West Virginia — five months and five days — followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Arkansas.

There is no state in which $10,000 is enough to cover even the basic necessities for a full six months.

Alabama

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.22

0.22 Days: 79.66

79.66 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 19 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.42

0.42 Days: 151.65

151.65 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 30 days

Total annual expenditures: $45,850

$45,850 Annual necessities only: $24,083

$24,083 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,963

$3,963 Annual housing expenditures: $8,492

$8,492 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,497

$3,497 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,568

$4,568 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,563

Alaska

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.15

0.15 Days: 56.10

56.10 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 25 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.27

0.27 Days: 98.11

98.11 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 7 days

Total annual expenditures: $65,106

$65,106 Annual necessities only: $37,231

$37,231 Annual groceries expenditures: $5,162

$5,162 Annual housing expenditures: $14,781

$14,781 Annual utilities expenditures: $5,171

$5,171 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,861

$5,861 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,267

Arizona

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 63.52

63.52 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 3 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.31

0.31 Days: 112.46

112.46 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 21 days

Total annual expenditures: $57,508

$57,508 Annual necessities only: $32,476

$32,476 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,163

$4,163 Annual housing expenditures: $15,723

$15,723 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,511

$3,511 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,254

$5,254 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,825

Arkansas

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.22

0.22 Days: 79.30

79.30 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 19 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.41

0.41 Days: 150.85

150.85 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 29 days

Total annual expenditures: $46,058

$46,058 Annual necessities only: $24,214

$24,214 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,877

$3,877 Annual housing expenditures: $9,165

$9,165 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,150

$3,150 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,418

$4,418 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,604

California

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.13

0.13 Days: 48.40

48.40 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 17 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.22

0.22 Days: 78.78

78.78 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 18 days

Total annual expenditures: $75,462

$75,462 Annual necessities only: $46,355

$46,355 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,583

$4,583 Annual housing expenditures: $25,659

$25,659 Annual utilities expenditures: $4,716

$4,716 Annual transportation expenditures: $7,078

$7,078 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,319

Colorado

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 68.96

68.96 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 8 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.34

0.34 Days: 123.93

123.93 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 2 days

Total annual expenditures: $52,980

$52,980 Annual necessities only: $29,472

$29,472 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,097

$4,097 Annual housing expenditures: $13,239

$13,239 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,136

$3,136 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,688

$4,688 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,311

Connecticut

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.98

61.98 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.30

0.30 Days: 110.67

110.67 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 19 days

Total annual expenditures: $58,913

$58,913 Annual necessities only: $33,002

$33,002 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,163

$4,163 Annual housing expenditures: $14,414

$14,414 Annual utilities expenditures: $4,649

$4,649 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,390

$5,390 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,388

Delaware

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 69.54

69.54 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 9 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.35

0.35 Days: 127

127 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 5 days

Total annual expenditures: $52,511

$52,511 Annual necessities only: $28,757

$28,757 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,159

$4,159 Annual housing expenditures: $11,869

$11,869 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,400

$3,400 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,174

$5,174 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,155

Florida

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 68.08

68.08 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 8 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.33

0.33 Days: 120.20

120.20 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 29 days

Total annual expenditures: $53,656

$53,656 Annual necessities only: $30,389

$30,389 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,273

$4,273 Annual housing expenditures: $13,264

$13,264 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,678

$3,678 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,064

$5,064 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,111

Georgia

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 76.89

76.89 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 16 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 140.58

140.58 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 19 days

Total annual expenditures: $47,515

$47,515 Annual necessities only: $25,980

$25,980 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,987

$3,987 Annual housing expenditures: $9,752

$9,752 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,265

$3,265 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,894

$4,894 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,082

Hawaii

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.10

0.10 Days: 37.69

37.69 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 6 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.16

0.16 Days: 59.43

59.43 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 28 days

Total annual expenditures: $96,904

$96,904 Annual necessities only: $61,451

$61,451 Annual groceries expenditures: $5,065

$5,065 Annual housing expenditures: $38,323

$38,323 Annual utilities expenditures: $6,126

$6,126 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,952

$6,952 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,985

Idaho

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 69.43

69.43 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 9 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.35

0.35 Days: 126.92

126.92 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 5 days

Total annual expenditures: $52,615

$52,615 Annual necessities only: $28,777

$28,777 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,224

$4,224 Annual housing expenditures: $12,346

$12,346 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,723

$2,723 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,500

$5,500 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,984

Illinois

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.20

75.20 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 138.28

138.28 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 17 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,556

$48,556 Annual necessities only: $26,414

$26,414 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,987

$3,987 Annual housing expenditures: $10,058

$10,058 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,404

$3,404 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,884

$4,884 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,082

Indiana

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 77.73

77.73 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 17 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.39

0.39 Days: 143.98

143.98 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 22 days

Total annual expenditures: $46,995

$46,995 Annual necessities only: $25,366

$25,366 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,983

$3,983 Annual housing expenditures: $9,520

$9,520 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,140

$3,140 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,749

$4,749 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,976

Iowa

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 77.91

77.91 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 17 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.40

0.40 Days: 145.11

145.11 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 24 days

Total annual expenditures: $46,891

$46,891 Annual necessities only: $25,171

$25,171 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,946

$3,946 Annual housing expenditures: $9,189

$9,189 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,247

$3,247 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,854

$4,854 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,935

Kansas

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.22

0.22 Days: 80.39

80.39 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 20 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.40

0.40 Days: 147.56

147.56 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 26 days

Total annual expenditures: $45,434

$45,434 Annual necessities only: $24,755

$24,755 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,901

$3,901 Annual housing expenditures: $9,116

$9,116 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,341

$3,341 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,368

$4,368 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,029

Kentucky

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.79

75.79 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.39

0.39 Days: 141.64

141.64 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 20 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,192

$48,192 Annual necessities only: $25,790

$25,790 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,069

$4,069 Annual housing expenditures: $9,569

$9,569 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,025

$3,025 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,764

$4,764 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,364

Louisiana

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 76.19

76.19 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 16 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.39

0.39 Days: 142.30

142.30 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 21 days

Total annual expenditures: $47,932

$47,932 Annual necessities only: $25,669

$25,669 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,910

$3,910 Annual housing expenditures: $10,352

$10,352 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,768

$2,768 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,779

$4,779 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,861

Maine

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 63.04

63.04 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 3 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.30

0.30 Days: 110.23

110.23 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 19 days

Total annual expenditures: $57,924

$57,924 Annual necessities only: $33,132

$33,132 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,110

$4,110 Annual housing expenditures: $14,916

$14,916 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,852

$3,852 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,560

$5,560 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,695

Maryland

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 60.41

60.41 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 29 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.29

0.29 Days: 105.01

105.01 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 14 days

Total annual expenditures: $60,474

$60,474 Annual necessities only: $34,777

$34,777 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,289

$4,289 Annual housing expenditures: $17,326

$17,326 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,803

$3,803 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,244

$5,244 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,115

Massachusetts

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.13

0.13 Days: 48.65

48.65 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 17 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.22

0.22 Days: 79.04

79.04 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 19 days

Total annual expenditures: $75,098

$75,098 Annual necessities only: $46,208

$46,208 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,244

$4,244 Annual housing expenditures: $26,038

$26,038 Annual utilities expenditures: $5,175

$5,175 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,700

$5,700 Annual healthcare expenditures: $5,050

Michigan

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 76.45

76.45 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 16 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.39

0.39 Days: 143.58

143.58 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 22 days

Total annual expenditures: $47,775

$47,775 Annual necessities only: $25,440

$25,440 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,012

$4,012 Annual housing expenditures: $9,422

$9,422 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,369

$3,369 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,924

$4,924 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,714

Minnesota

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 74.04

74.04 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 14 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 137.48

137.48 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 16 days

Total annual expenditures: $49,337

$49,337 Annual necessities only: $26,567

$26,567 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,175

$4,175 Annual housing expenditures: $9,972

$9,972 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,358

$3,358 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,718

$4,718 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,343

Mississippi

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.22

0.22 Days: 79.48

79.48 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 19 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.40

0.40 Days: 146.79

146.79 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 25 days

Total annual expenditures: $45,954

$45,954 Annual necessities only: $24,881

$24,881 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,922

$3,922 Annual housing expenditures: $9,201

$9,201 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,150

$3,150 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,493

$4,493 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,115

Missouri

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 79.30

79.30 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 19 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.40

0.40 Days: 147.52

147.52 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 26 days

Total annual expenditures: $46,058

$46,058 Annual necessities only: $24,760

$24,760 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,897

$3,897 Annual housing expenditures: $9,507

$9,507 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,421

$3,421 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,208

$4,208 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,726

Montana

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 74.18

74.18 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 14 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.37

0.37 Days: 134.30

134.30 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 13 days

Total annual expenditures: $49,233

$49,233 Annual necessities only: $27,193

$27,193 Annual groceries expenditures: $4.069

$4.069 Annual housing expenditures: $10,376

$10,376 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,914

$2,914 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,385

$5,385 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,450

Nebraska

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.13

75.13 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 140.37

140.37 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 19 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,608

$48,608 Annual necessities only: $26,003

$26,003 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,008

$4,008 Annual housing expenditures: $9,874

$9,874 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,143

$3,143 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,814

$4,814 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,184

Nevada

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 68.34

68.34 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 8 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.32

0.32 Days: 118.16

118.16 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 27 days

Total annual expenditures: $53,448

$53,448 Annual necessities only: $30,909

$30,909 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,244

$4,244 Annual housing expenditures: $13,337

$13,337 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,740

$3,740 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,886

$5,886 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,702

New Hampshire

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.76

61.76 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.3

0.3 Days: 114.94

114.94 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 23 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,121

$59,121 Annual necessities only: $31,775

$31,775 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,065

$4,065 Annual housing expenditures: $14,255

$14,255 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,602

$3,602 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,625

$5,625 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,229

New Jersey

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.73

61.73 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.29

0.29 Days: 107.64

107.64 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 16 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,173

$59,173 Annual necessities only: $33,937

$33,937 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,224

$4,224 Annual housing expenditures: $16,592

$16,592 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,476

$3,476 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,355

$5,355 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,290

New Mexico

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 74.99

74.99 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 14 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 138.06

138.06 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 17 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,712

$48,712 Annual necessities only: $26,454

$26,454 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,910

$3,910 Annual housing expenditures: $10,780

$10,780 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,004

$3,004 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,633

$4,633 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,127

New York

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.16

0.16 Days: 57.02

57.02 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 26 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.26

0.26 Days: 96.32

96.32 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 5 days

Total annual expenditures: $64,065

$64,065 Annual necessities only: $37,929

$37,929 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,216

$4,216 Annual housing expenditures: $20,336

$20,336 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,553

$3,553 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,505

$5,505 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,319

North Carolina

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 71.26

71.26 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 11 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.36

0.36 Days: 130.80

130.80 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 9 days

Total annual expenditures: $51,262

$51,262 Annual necessities only: $27,923

$27,923 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,016

$4,016 Annual housing expenditures: $11,367

$11,367 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,431

$3,431 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,819

$4,819 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,290

North Dakota

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.64

75.64 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 139.31

139.31 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 18 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,296

$48,296 Annual necessities only: $26,221

$26,221 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,857

$3,857 Annual housing expenditures: $10,058

$10,058 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,896

$2,896 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,944

$4,944 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,466

Ohio

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 74.66

74.66 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 14 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 137.63

137.63 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 16 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,920

$48,920 Annual necessities only: $26,542

$26,542 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,044

$4,044 Annual housing expenditures: $10,278

$10,278 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,536

$3,536 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,819

$4,819 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,865

Oklahoma

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.22

0.22 Days: 81.23

81.23 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 21 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.42

0.42 Days: 151.76

151.76 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 30 days

Total annual expenditures: $44,965

$44,965 Annual necessities only: $24,066

$24,066 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,893

$3,893 Annual housing expenditures: $8,431

$8,431 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,379

$3,379 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,473

$4,473 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,890

Oregon

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.51

61.51 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.29

0.29 Days: 105.23

105.23 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 14 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,381

$59,381 Annual necessities only: $34,710

$34,710 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,428

$4,428 Annual housing expenditures: $16,519

$16,519 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,094

$3,094 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,076

$6,076 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,593

Pennsylvania

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 73.42

73.42 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 13 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.37

0.37 Days: 134.74

134.74 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 13 days

Total annual expenditures: $49,753

$49,753 Annual necessities only: $27,105

$27,105 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,016

$4,016 Annual housing expenditures: $10,498

$10,498 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,595

$3,595 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,385

$5,385 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,612

Rhode Island

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.87

61.87 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.31

0.31 Days: 112.57

112.57 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 21 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,017

$59,017 Annual necessities only: $32,440

$32,440 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,138

$4,138 Annual housing expenditures: $14,120

$14,120 Annual utilities expenditures: $4,928

$4,928 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,964

$4,964 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,298

South Carolina

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 71.92

71.92 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 11 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.36

0.36 Days: 132.40

132.40 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 11 days

Total annual expenditures: $50,794

$50,794 Annual necessities only: $27,584

$27,584 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,065

$4,065 Annual housing expenditures: $11,098

$11,098 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,862

$3,862 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,764

$4,764 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,796

South Dakota

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.13

75.13 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.37

0.37 Days: 135.11

135.11 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 14 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,608

$48,608 Annual necessities only: $27,038

$27,038 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,983

$3,983 Annual housing expenditures: $10,780

$10,780 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,973

$2,973 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,134

$5,134 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,168

Tennessee

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 77.73

77.73 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 17 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.39

0.39 Days: 144.24

144.24 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 23 days

Total annual expenditures: $46,995

$46,995 Annual necessities only: $25,320

$25,320 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,963

$3,963 Annual housing expenditures: $10,131

$10,131 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,077

$3,077 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,463

$4,463 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,686

Texas

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.21

0.21 Days: 75.97

75.97 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 15 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 139.74

139.74 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 18 days

Total annual expenditures: $48,088

$48,088 Annual necessities only: $26,140

$26,140 Annual groceries expenditures: $3,926

$3,926 Annual housing expenditures: $10,046

$10,046 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,598

$3,598 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,643

$4,643 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,927

Utah

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 68.19

68.19 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 8 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.34

0.34 Days: 123.24

123.24 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 2 days

Total annual expenditures: $53,552

$53,552 Annual necessities only: $29,635

$29,635 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,003

$4,003 Annual housing expenditures: $13,692

$13,692 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,279

$3,279 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,004

$5,004 Annual healthcare expenditures: $3,657

Vermont

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 61.18

61.18 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 1 day

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.30

0.30 Days: 108.95

108.95 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 17 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,693

$59,693 Annual necessities only: $33,524

$33,524 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,318

$4,318 Annual housing expenditures: $15,760

$15,760 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,911

$3,911 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,049

$5,049 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,486

Virginia

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.19

0.19 Days: 69.29

69.29 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 9 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.34

0.34 Days: 123.67

123.67 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 2 days

Total annual expenditures: $52,720

$52,720 Annual necessities only: $29,530

$29,530 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,077

$4,077 Annual housing expenditures: $13,093

$13,093 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,470

$3,470 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,723

$4,723 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,168

Washington

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.17

0.17 Days: 60.96

60.96 Years, months and days: 0 years, 1 month, 29 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.29

0.29 Days: 106.36

106.36 Years, months and days: 0 years, 3 months, 15 days

Total annual expenditures: $59,901

$59,901 Annual necessities only: $34,339

$34,339 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,420

$4,420 Annual housing expenditures: $15,564

$15,564 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,171

$3,171 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,366

$6,366 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,817

West Virginia

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.23

0.23 Days: 83.75

83.75 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 23 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.43

0.43 Days: 157.71

157.71 Years, months and days: 0 years, 5 months, 5 days

Total annual expenditures: $43,612

$43,612 Annual necessities only: $23,158

$23,158 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,065

$4,065 Annual housing expenditures: $7,023

$7,023 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,282

$3,282 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,648

$4,648 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,139

Wisconsin

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 72.36

72.36 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 12 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.36

0.36 Days: 132.04

132.04 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 11 days

Total annual expenditures: $50,482

$50,482 Annual necessities only: $27,659

$27,659 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,008

$4,008 Annual housing expenditures: $11,135

$11,135 Annual utilities expenditures: $3,400

$3,400 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,638

$4,638 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,478

Wyoming

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last overall: 0.20

0.20 Days: 73.78

73.78 Years, months and days: 0 years, 2 months, 13 days

Number of years $10,000 emergency savings would last (necessities only): 0.38

0.38 Days: 137.59

137.59 Years, months and days: 0 years, 4 months, 16 days

Total annual expenditures: $49,493

$49,493 Annual necessities only: $26,546

$26,546 Annual groceries expenditures: $4,097

$4,097 Annual housing expenditures: $10,719

$10,719 Annual utilities expenditures: $2,969

$2,969 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,433

$4,433 Annual healthcare expenditures: $4,327

Methodology: In order to find how long $10,000 in emergency savings will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for a single person, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years, months and days $10,000 will last in each state by dividing $10,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures and necessities (groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare) estimate. All 50 states and Washington, D.C. were then ranked, with No. 1 being the state where $10,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 29, 2024.

