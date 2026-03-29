Here's Exactly When to Expect Your April 2026 Social Security Benefit

Key Points

April Social Security benefits will begin going out on April 8, 2026.

Those receiving SSI will get that check on the first of the month.

Beneficiaries will have a five-week wait between their April and May benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

We're just a few weeks away from another round of Social Security benefit payments. If you've been receiving checks for years, this process is probably familiar to you. But if you've signed up recently, you may not know exactly when your benefits will arrive in your account.

Fortunately, the Social Security Administration follows a specific schedule for payments. Once you've got that down, it'll be easy to predict when your future benefits will arrive.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The vast majority of beneficiaries receive their payments on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday, depending on the day of the month they were born. Here's what it looks like for April 2026:

Born between the 1st and 10th of a month: Second Wednesday -- April 8, 2026

Second Wednesday -- April 8, 2026 Born between the 11th and 20th of a month: Third Wednesday -- April 15, 2026

Third Wednesday -- April 15, 2026 Born between the 21st and 31st of a month: Fourth Wednesday -- April 22, 2026

But there are a few exceptions to this rule. Those who began receiving Social Security prior to March 1997 always receive their checks on the third of each month, unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday. Then they'll get their checks on the business day before.

Those on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) always get those checks on the first of each month, again, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday. Neither of those things applies in April, so these checks should go out as scheduled.

You'll have a slightly longer-than-average wait until your May benefits, though. Because of how the days of the week fall, you'll have to wait five weeks instead of four for your next checks to come through. Keep this in mind when planning your monthly budget.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.