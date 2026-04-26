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Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 to 75 -- How Do You Compare?

April 26, 2026 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by John Bromels for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

April is National Social Security month. That makes sense, since the Social Security Administration recalculates our benefits based on the tax documents most of us file in April.

So, how do your current Social Security benefits compare to the average?

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A hand holds a Social Security check and an envelope.

Image source: Getty Images.

Depends which average

As of December 2025, the average monthly Social Security benefit for all retirees is $2,071. But that's the average across all age groups from 62 to 99-plus.

Here's the average monthly payout for retired workers of every age from 62 to 75, for men and women, and overall:

Age

Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Men)

Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Women)

Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Overall)

62

$1,573

$1,286

$1,453

63

$1,581

$1,300

$1,464

64

$1,625

$1,342

$1,507

65

$1,772

$1,457

$1,642

66

$1,998

$1,629

$1,846

67

$2,234

$1,802

$2,058

68

$2,272

$1,837

$2,097

69

$2,322

$1,877

$2,145

70

$2,530

$2,024

$2,336

71

 $2,495 $2,007 $2,310

72

$2,432

$1,982

$2,263

73

$2,437

$1,984

$2,266

74

$2,402

$1,962

$2,234

75

$2,359

$1,937

$2,197

Data source: Social Security Administration

As you can see, retirees between ages 62 and 65 have the lowest average payouts because they, by definition, took an early retirement deduction for retiring prior to age 66. The highest average payouts, on the other hand, go to 70-year-olds, some of whom likely received a delayed retirement benefit. You can also see that men's benefits are higher than women's across all age groups.

The average 70-year-old man's $2,530-per-month benefit is almost double the average 62-year-old woman's $1,286-per-month benefit. Here's hoping your benefits stack up favorably.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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