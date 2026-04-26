Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 to 75 -- How Do You Compare?

Key Points

The average Social Security monthly benefit is $2,071.

However, it varies widely by age group, and men's benefits are higher on average than women's.

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April is National Social Security month. That makes sense, since the Social Security Administration recalculates our benefits based on the tax documents most of us file in April.

So, how do your current Social Security benefits compare to the average?

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Depends which average

As of December 2025, the average monthly Social Security benefit for all retirees is $2,071. But that's the average across all age groups from 62 to 99-plus.

Here's the average monthly payout for retired workers of every age from 62 to 75, for men and women, and overall:

Age Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Men) Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Women) Average Retired-Worker Benefit (Overall) 62 $1,573 $1,286 $1,453 63 $1,581 $1,300 $1,464 64 $1,625 $1,342 $1,507 65 $1,772 $1,457 $1,642 66 $1,998 $1,629 $1,846 67 $2,234 $1,802 $2,058 68 $2,272 $1,837 $2,097 69 $2,322 $1,877 $2,145 70 $2,530 $2,024 $2,336 71 $2,495 $2,007 $2,310 72 $2,432 $1,982 $2,263 73 $2,437 $1,984 $2,266 74 $2,402 $1,962 $2,234 75 $2,359 $1,937 $2,197

As you can see, retirees between ages 62 and 65 have the lowest average payouts because they, by definition, took an early retirement deduction for retiring prior to age 66. The highest average payouts, on the other hand, go to 70-year-olds, some of whom likely received a delayed retirement benefit. You can also see that men's benefits are higher than women's across all age groups.

The average 70-year-old man's $2,530-per-month benefit is almost double the average 62-year-old woman's $1,286-per-month benefit. Here's hoping your benefits stack up favorably.

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