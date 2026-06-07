Here's the Average Net Worth for Americans at 60 -- Where Do You Stand?

Key Points

You'll need to be a millionaire to match the average net worth of Americans around age 60.

However, the median net worth for 60-year-olds is much lower.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Reaching age 60 is a major milestone. You're likely only two to seven years away from retirement. And you probably think about your financial readiness for retirement quite frequently.

Net worth is a financial metric that many people use to compare their financial position with others. What is the average net worth for Americans at age 60? You may be surprised.

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The average net worth -- and an even more important number

Net worth is calculated by subtracting all liabilities from all assets. Assets include your home equity, retirement accounts (such as IRAs and 401(k) plans), brokerage accounts, savings accounts, business ownership, and real estate other than your home. Liabilities include auto loans, credit card debt, mortgages, and other debts.

Most surveys don't estimate the average net worth of Americans at age 60. However, Empower's January 2026 data provides a pretty good ballpark figure. Empower found that the average net worth for Americans in their 60s was roughly $1.58 million. This number aligns with the Federal Reserve's 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, which found that Americans aged 55 to 64 had an average net worth of $1.57 million.

If you don't have a net worth that's nearly that high, don't feel bad. Most people don't. Ultra-wealthy individuals skew the average net worth. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos is 62 years old with a net worth of around $260 billion. Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, is 61 and worth roughly $30 billion.

Median (midpoint) numbers can be more helpful than averages because outliers don't skew them as much. What's the median net worth for 60-year-olds? According to Empower, it's $274,564 for Americans in their 60s. The Federal Reserve's 2022 survey found the median net worth for Americans aged 55 to 64 was $364,500.

What net worth means for retirement

Could you be in a good position to retire in a few years, even if your net worth is well below the national average and median figures? Maybe. What really matters is your retirement income. Retirement income includes things such as Social Security benefits and pensions that aren't reflected in your net worth.

The best benchmark isn't the national average -- or even the national median. Instead, compare your projected retirement income with the amount you need for the lifestyle you seek. If you're on track to have enough money in retirement to live the life you want, your net worth doesn't matter very much.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.