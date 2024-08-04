Full details about former President Donald Trump’s tax policies if re-elected are forthcoming.

Check Out: How Rich Is Kevin McCarthy?

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

However, public policy watchdogs like the Tax Foundation predict Trump is likely to maintain his tax policies. Trump’s tax policies generally trended towards reducing tax liabilities and simplifying the tax code.

Using a proprietary model, Tax Foundation researchers concluded that if Trump made his 2017 tax reforms permanent, it would boost long-run GDP by 1.2 percent, capital stock by 1.1 percent, wages by 0.4 percent, and produce 926,000 full-time jobs.

GOBankingRates examined Trump’s tax positions. Here are all the promises Trump has made about taxes if he’s re-elected.

Make the “Trump Tax Cuts” Permanent

The centerpiece of Trump’s tax plan is making his comprehensive tax reforms permanent. The plan is known as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) or the “Trump Tax Cuts.”

The Act lowered individual income tax rates across most brackets and adjusted the income ranges for each bracket. For example, the law nearly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples filing jointly.

It also eliminated personal exemptions while doubling the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child, with up to $1,400 being refundable.

“The tax cuts would decrease federal tax revenue by $4.3 trillion on a conventional basis and by $3.6 trillion on a dynamic basis,” Tax Foundation researchers said. “That reduction in revenue would come over a decade when the federal government is already projected to run deficits totaling $22 trillion.

Learn More: 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most, and 5 Who Lowered Them

Trending Now: How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

Use Your 529 Savings for Private School

Trump would continue a provision in his 2017 tax reform policy that expanded the use of 529 savings plans, which parents normally use to save for their children’s higher education, to include K-12 private school tuition.

Read Next: How Much Is Sen. Mitch McConnell Worth?

No Taxes for Alimony Income

In his 2017 tax reforms, Trump also repealed the deduction for alimony payments for divorces finalized after 2018 and made alimony income non-taxable for recipients.

Cap Your State and Local Taxes

The “Trump Tax Plan” capped local and state income tax deductions at $10,000 and limited the mortgage interest deduction to the first $750,000 of mortgage debt.

Favorable Treatment for Employee Stock Options

Employees with incentive stock options wouldn’t have to pay the additional Alternative Minimum Tax liability, making these stock options more attractive.

Happening Now: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

No Tax Penalty For Opting Out of Obamacare

Trump has vowed to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.” One step was to eliminate the penalty for not having health insurance. The measure was part of Trump’s 2017 tax reforms.

Permanently Reduce Corporate and Business Taxes

Trump would permanently reduce the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%.

In addition, Trump introduced a 20% deduction for qualified business income from pass-through entities like partnerships, S-corporations, and sole proprietorships.

Businesses would also be allowed to immediately expense certain capital investments instead of depreciating them over time.

Permanently Change the Alternative Minimum Tax

Trump proposed maintaining the changes he made to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) provisions. Under the proposal, high-income earners would owe fewer taxes.

Specifically, high-income taxpayers would no longer need to calculate their taxes under both the regular tax system and the AMT system during the filing process. In addition, taxpayers would no longer deal with the complexity associated with tracking and adjusting for line items such as stock options and other deductions that are treated differently under the Alternative Minimum Tax.

U.S. companies that held overseas profits would be liable for a one-time tax to encourage them to invest in America.

Trump’s tax plan also created provisions to prevent multinational corporations from avoiding paying federal taxes through profit shifting.

Learn Today: Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

Double Exemption For Estate and Gift Taxes

While President Trump doubled the estate tax exemption to $11.2 million for individuals and $22.4 million for married couples.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Taxes if He’s Re-Elected

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.