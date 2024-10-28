News & Insights

HeraMED Ltd Gains Momentum in Digital Maternity Care

October 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd has reported significant progress in its third-quarter 2024 results, with a record number of active and registered users on its HeraCARE platform, boosted by a successful launch at Broward Health in Florida. The company has also secured a $3.1 million investment to accelerate its commercial deployments and strategic partnerships aimed at integrating HeraCARE into major health systems across the US, Europe, and Australia. With a focus on reducing costs and expanding its user base, HeraMED is poised for sustainable growth in the digital maternity care sector.

