Herald Holdings Projects Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges

Herald Holdings Limited (HK:0114) has released an update.
Herald Holdings Limited has announced an expected significant increase in net profit, ranging from HK$25 million to HK$30 million for the first half of 2024, up from HK$8.2 million in the same period last year. This positive outlook is attributed to gains from trading securities and cost-saving measures. However, the company remains cautious about the second half due to geopolitical tensions and increased industry competition.
