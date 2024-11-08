News & Insights

Stocks

Herald Holdings Projects Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Herald Holdings Limited (HK:0114) has released an update.

Herald Holdings Limited has announced an expected significant increase in net profit, ranging from HK$25 million to HK$30 million for the first half of 2024, up from HK$8.2 million in the same period last year. This positive outlook is attributed to gains from trading securities and cost-saving measures. However, the company remains cautious about the second half due to geopolitical tensions and increased industry competition.

For further insights into HK:0114 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.