Hepsiburada announces second bond issuance of Hepsifinans

November 06, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading announced the second bond issuance of its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Hepsi Finansman, at a nominal value of TRY 150 million. Further to our disclosure in a report on Form 6-K furnished on September 11, 2024 regarding the Capital Markets Board’s approval of Hepsifinans’s issuance of bonds or bills with a total aggregate principal amount of up to TRY 1,050,000,000 in one or more tranches within one year, Hepsiburada (HEPS) announces that Hepsifinans closed its second bond issuance to domestic qualified investors today. The bonds have an aggregate principal amount of TRY 150 million, a six-month maturity and coupon payments due every three months. The bonds will accrue interest at a rate of 51.50% per annum. The principal of the bonds will be repaid at maturity. Hepsifinans will use the funds raised to sustainably grow its consumer finance business.

