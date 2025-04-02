Is Henry Schein Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $8.5 billion, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) is a premier global provider of healthcare solutions, catering primarily to dental and medical professionals. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company operates across 30+ countries, offering an extensive portfolio of consumables, equipment, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally classified as 'mid-cap stocks,' and Henry Schein fits the label perfectly. Renowned for its resilient business model, Henry Schein thrives on recurring sales and the steady expansion of the healthcare sector. Additionally, strategic acquisitions have further bolstered its market presence, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

Despite its strengths, the company has slipped 16.3% from its 52-week high of $82.49, achieved on Feb. 5. Moreover, it has declined marginally over the past three months, compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 9.6% over the same time frame.

Zooming out, HSIC has fallen 7% over the past 52 weeks, massively underperforming $NASX’s 6.4% returns. Over the past six months, shares of HSIC are down 4%, lagging NASX’s 2.6% drop over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, HSIC has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.

On Feb. 25, Henry Schein reported its fourth-quarter results, posting a 5.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $3.2 billion, fueled by strong growth in dental and medical distribution. However, the figure fell short of market expectations. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.19, aligning with estimates, while operating margin improved, supported by restructuring efforts.

The Global Specialty Products and Technology segments continued their steady expansion, particularly in cloud-based solutions. For 2025, the company projects sales growth of 2% to 4% and non-GAAP EPS between $4.80 and $4.94, highlighting its focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments. Despite this, shares declined 2.3% following the earnings release due to the revenue shortfall.

HSIC has also lagged behind its key rival, Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), which gained 15.5% over the past 52 weeks and 48.3% over the past six months.

Despite Henry Schein’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $79.38 suggests a 14.9% premium to its current price levels.

