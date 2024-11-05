Henry Schein reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.22, consensus $1.16

Reports Q3 revenue $3.2B, consensus $3.24B. “Our businesses performed well during the third quarter, driven by the continued successful implementation of our BOLD+1 Strategic Plan that is resulting in growth and efficiency throughout the business, and a strong contribution from high-growth, high-margin products and services,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein (HSIC). “We believe we continued to steadily gain market share in our dental and medical distribution businesses following last year’s cyber incident. Our dental equipment business is showing ongoing stability in North America and increased investment by customers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Implant and endodontic products had good growth in Europe and Brazil, as well as North America following the successful launch of the BioHorizons Tapered Pro Conical implant in the U.S.,” Bergman added. “Acquisitions made during our 2022 to 2024 strategic planning cycle, along with new product launches, are delivering strong financial results, and our restructuring plan is on target. We also continue to return capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program. As a result, we exceeded our financial expectations for the quarter, and so today we are increasing our non-GAAP EPS guidance to $4.74 to $4.82,” Mr. Bergman concluded.

