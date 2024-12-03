Henry Schein initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage of Henry Schein (HSIC) with a Neutral rating and $75 price target While the firm believes that Henry Schein remains the leading global dental and medical distribution company, it notes that the company has been challenged to grow organic sales over the past two years due to “a combination of economically soft end-markets,” and “an unexpected cyber-attack on the company in September 2023.” The firm has a cautious view for 2025 that is corroborated by the Mizuho dental survey, which suggests the challenging industry trends seen in 2024 are “unlikely to improve in 2025.”

