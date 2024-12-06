News & Insights

Stocks

Hengdeli Holdings Announces Leadership Change

December 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hengdeli Holdings (HK:3389) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hengdeli Holdings Limited has announced a significant leadership change as Mr. Zhang Yuping steps down from his role as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, making way for Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony to take over starting December 6, 2024. Mr. Cheung, the son of Mr. Zhang, has been with the company since 2012 and is currently the CEO and President of the high-end accessories business. This transition is expected to bring new perspectives to the company while maintaining its strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:3389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HENGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.