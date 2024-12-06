Hengdeli Holdings Announces Leadership Change

Hengdeli Holdings (HK:3389) has released an update.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited has announced a significant leadership change as Mr. Zhang Yuping steps down from his role as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, making way for Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony to take over starting December 6, 2024. Mr. Cheung, the son of Mr. Zhang, has been with the company since 2012 and is currently the CEO and President of the high-end accessories business. This transition is expected to bring new perspectives to the company while maintaining its strategic direction.

