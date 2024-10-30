News & Insights

Heng Tai’s Upcoming AGM and Shareholder Registration

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced the closure of its register of members from December 4 to December 9, 2024, in preparation for its Annual General Meeting. Shareholders must be registered by December 9 to attend and vote. The AGM will address routine business, including financial statement adoption, director re-elections, and auditor appointments.

