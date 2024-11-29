News & Insights

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividends for 12th Year

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Henderson High Income Trust PLC (GB:HHI) has released an update.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC has announced a fourth interim dividend of 2.675p per share, bringing the total dividend for 2024 to 10.60p, marking a 2.4% increase from last year. This marks the company’s 12th consecutive year of dividend growth, with expectations of the dividend being fully covered by earnings. The shares will go ex-dividend on 12 December 2024, with payment scheduled for 31 January 2025.

