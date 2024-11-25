News & Insights

Hemlo Explorers Closes $200K Private Placement

November 25, 2024 — 05:14 pm EST

Hemlo Explorers (TSE:HMLO) has released an update.

Hemlo Explorers Inc. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $200,000 by issuing 2,352,940 flow-through shares at $0.085 each. The funds will be directed towards advancing the company’s projects in Central Newfoundland. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

