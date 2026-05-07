HELX Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HELX

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HELX ETF (Symbol: HELX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.52, changing hands as low as $33.40 per share. HELX shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HELX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HELX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.94 per share, with $38.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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