Helmerich & Payne’s Strategic Stake in Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Helmerich & Payne International Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., has reported a beneficial ownership of 1,018,850 shares in Tamboran Resources Corporation, representing 7.2% of the company’s common stock. This stake includes both common shares and depositary interests, indicating a significant investment in the energy sector. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic positioning by a major industry player.

