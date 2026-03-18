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HelloFresh FY25 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues & Orders Down; Warns On FY26

March 18, 2026 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HLFFF), a German meal-kit company, reported Wednesday narrower net loss in fiscal 2025, and higher Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year. Meanwhile, revenues and orders were lower than last year in both periods.

Looking ahead for the 2026 financial year, the Group expects a decrease in revenue on a constant currency basis of around 3 percent to 6 percent.

At the start of 2026, the company continues to see the meal kit product category to develop positively and in line with the trend seen in 2025.

The company expects AEBITDA for 2026 to be between 375 million euros and 425 million euros in constant currency. The AEBITDA outlook reflects the impact on the bottom line from volume expectations across product categories, among others.

In fiscal 2025, loss attributable to owners of the Company was 92.6 million euros, narrower than loss of 136.4 million euros last year.

Loss per share narrowed to 0.60 euro from prior year's loss of 0.83 euro.

Adjusted EBITDA or AEBITDA was 422.8 million euros, up 5.8 percent from last year's 399.4 million euros. AEBITDA margin improved to 6.3 percent from 5.2 percent last year.

In the fourth quarter, AEBITDA edged up 1 percent year-over-year to 166.0 million euros, and AEBITDA margin improved to 10.7 percent from 9.1 percent a year ago.

Annual revenue, meanwhile, fell 11.8 percent to 6.76 billion euros from last year's 7.66 billion euros. Revenue in constant currency dropped 9.0 percent.

In the fourth quarter, revenue declined 14.4 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on a constant currency basis to 1.55 billion euros.

Number of orders in the fourth quarter fell 12.2 percent year-over-year to 23.08 million, and in fiscal 2025 declined 12.3 percent to 100.53 million.

Meals were 194.4 million in the final quarter and 851.6 million in the full year, down 11.9 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively, from last year.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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