Hellenic Telecom’s Share Buyback Boosts Treasury Holdings

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. has announced the purchase of 279,164 shares as part of its 2024 Own Share Buy Back Programme, amounting to a total of €4.36 million. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to 4,515,302, representing 1.094% of total outstanding shares. Investors might find this an intriguing development as share buybacks can influence stock prices by reducing supply and potentially increasing demand.

