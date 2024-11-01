News & Insights

Hellenic Telecom’s Share Buyback Boosts Treasury Holdings

November 01, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. has announced the purchase of 279,164 shares as part of its 2024 Own Share Buy Back Programme, amounting to a total of €4.36 million. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to 4,515,302, representing 1.094% of total outstanding shares. Investors might find this an intriguing development as share buybacks can influence stock prices by reducing supply and potentially increasing demand.

