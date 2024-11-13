Helix BioPharma Unveils Promising Cancer Treatment

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, showcased its innovative L-DOS47 platform at the World ADC San Diego, highlighting its potential in treating hard-to-treat cancers. The company is advancing towards a Phase II study for non-small cell lung cancer and exploring broader applications across various cancer types. Helix aims to expand its pipeline with new antibody-drug conjugates, emphasizing the transformative potential of its technology in oncology.

