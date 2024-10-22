Helium Evolution to Drill Joint Well in Saskatchewan

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSE:HEVI) has released an update.

Helium Evolution Incorporated is set to drill a joint well in the Mankota area, partnering with North American Helium Inc., as part of a strategic plan to develop helium resources in southern Saskatchewan. The company holds a 20% interest in this project, supported by their strong financial position, which will contribute to the growth of the helium industry in Canada.

