Helen of Troy to Acquire Olive & June

November 21, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

An announcement from Helen Of Troy ( (HELE) ) is now available.

Helen of Troy Limited has announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Olive & June, a fast-growing nail care innovator, for $240 million. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Helen of Troy’s beauty portfolio with high-margin consumables and is expected to immediately boost revenue growth and profitability. Olive & June’s DIY nail care products have driven strong consumer engagement, and its integration is anticipated to accelerate Helen of Troy’s diversification and growth. The acquisition is set to close by the end of 2024, pending customary conditions.

