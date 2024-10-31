News & Insights

HeiQ PLC Announces AGM Amidst Innovation Drive

October 31, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

HeiQ PLC (GB:HEIQ) has released an update.

HeiQ PLC, a leader in materials innovation and hygiene technologies, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, in London. The company, known for its cutting-edge biotech ingredients and specialty chemicals, works with over 1,000 partners globally and continues to drive shareholder value through innovative solutions. Investors can soon access the company’s annual report and accounts for the period ending June 2024 on HeiQ’s website.

