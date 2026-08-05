Heineken N.V. Bottom Line Climbs In H1

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HNK1.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at EUR1.125 billion, or EUR2.05 per share. This compares with EUR744 million, or EUR1.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to EUR14.841 billion from EUR14.180 billion last year.

Heineken N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR1.125 Bln. vs. EUR744 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.05 vs. EUR1.33 last year. -Revenue: EUR14.841 Bln vs. EUR14.180 Bln last year.

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