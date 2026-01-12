Markets

Heineken CEO Dolf Van Den Brink To Step Down

January 12, 2026 — 06:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HEIA.AS, HEINY), a Dutch brewing company, on Monday said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink will step down from his role effective May 31.

The company said the Supervisory Board will initiate a search process to appoint a successor.

Van den Brink has agreed to remain available in an advisory capacity for eight months from June 1 to ensure continuity and support the leadership transition.

Heineken is 5.91% lesser at EUR 65.94 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

