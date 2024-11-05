Heidrick & Struggles price target raised to $40 from $33 at Truist

Truist analyst Tobey Sommer raised the firm’s price target on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) to $40 from $33 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat and above-consensus guidance, adding that with the On-Demand Talent segment turning profitable, the management believes this segment can be a high single-digit margin over the next 6-8 quarters. Truist adds that the company’s results also offer a “positive read-through” for Korn Ferry (KFY) as they illustrate a healthy market.
