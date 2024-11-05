News & Insights

Stocks

Heidrick & Struggles price target raised to $40 from $33 at Truist

November 05, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Tobey Sommer raised the firm’s price target on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) to $40 from $33 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat and above-consensus guidance, adding that with the On-Demand Talent segment turning profitable, the management believes this segment can be a high single-digit margin over the next 6-8 quarters. Truist adds that the company’s results also offer a “positive read-through” for Korn Ferry (KFY) as they illustrate a healthy market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSII
KFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.