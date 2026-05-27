HEICO CORP Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - HEICO CORP (HEI-A) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $233.80 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $156.79 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

HEICO CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $233.80 Mln. vs. $156.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.37 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

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