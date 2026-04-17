HEFT Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Hedgeye Fourth Turning, the RSI reading has hit 25.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.1. A bullish investor could look at HEFT's 25.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), HEFT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.92 per share, with $28.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.59. Hedgeye Fourth Turning shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day.
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