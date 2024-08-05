Hedge Fund Walleye Projects Gains Despite Staff Reductions

Hedge fund Walleye Capital has cut about a dozen jobs, including the role of head of equity capital markets, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The majority of the affected employees are members of the firm’s investment team and include senior portfolio manager Michael Martin, who oversees ECM, and portfolio managers Lawrence Hurvich and Jerry Siliverdes, who focused on special purpose acquisition companies. This reduction is part of a broader strategic move to streamline operations and focus on essential areas.





The total includes two people impacted by the closing of Walleye’s Houston office. The departing employees represent less than 3% of Walleye’s risk exposure, and the strategies being removed are deemed largely nonessential. Despite these cuts, the firm plans to add a new ECM head in the coming months. The multistrategy Walleye Opportunities Fund, with about $4.6 billion of assets, projects a net gain of 7.3% to 7.7% through the first seven months of the year. Walleye had $6.7 billion of assets under management at the end of July.





Chief Executive Officer Will England emphasized in a letter to clients that the firm is focused on selecting the best individuals to fill their ranks and does not expect as much turnover in senior positions going forward. The firm recently hired Balyasny Asset Management veteran Anil Gondi as head of its equity long-short business. Additionally, Bryan Wren and Brian Czenszak will join as portfolio managers focused on industrials and consumer companies, respectively, with backgrounds from Point72 Asset Management.Walleye's strategic realignment and proactive approach to talent selection reflect its commitment to optimizing performance and maintaining a robust investment strategy. As the firm navigates these changes, it remains poised for continued growth and stability in the competitive hedge fund landscape.

