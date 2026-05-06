Hecla Mining Q1 Profit From Cont. Opns. Up

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported significantly higher first-quarter profit from continuing operations, mainly driven by increase in revenue.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $164.65 million or $0.25 per share from $24.34 million or $0.04 per share a year earlier.

After a non-cash $192 million write-down related to the Casa Berardi sale, the company posted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19 million or $0.03 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew to $265 million from $77 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from continuing operations doubled to $411.43 million from $205.33 million a year ago.

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