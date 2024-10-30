News & Insights

Heavy Rare Earths Secures Uranium Assets in Australia

October 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced a significant move by securing a deal with Havilah Resources to acquire a major stake in uranium exploration assets in South Australia. The company aims to spend $3 million over three years to earn an 80% interest in these assets, enhancing its portfolio in the critical minerals sector. This strategic acquisition could potentially position Heavy Rare Earths as a key player in uranium exploration.

