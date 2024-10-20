Heavy Rare Earths Limited Plans New Securities Issue

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced a proposed issue of 10 million fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on December 11, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest ASX announcement, aims to raise capital through a placement or similar means, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance.

