Heavy Rare Earths Limited Announces New Securities Issue

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited is set to issue 38 million fully paid ordinary shares and 17.5 million unlisted options with a three-year term and an exercise price of $0.06. This proposed issuance, slated for December 11, 2024, aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest. Such moves often influence stock market activity, presenting potential opportunities for investors.

