Hearts and Minds Investments Shines Amid Market Volatility

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd experienced a robust 2.1% portfolio increase in October 2024, aided by a weaker Australian dollar, and reported a notable 32% pre-tax investment return over the past year. Despite a broader market downturn, the company’s strong performance has narrowed the share price discount to net tangible assets. Additionally, HM1 continues to support Australian medical research with substantial funding, aligning with its investment philosophy.

