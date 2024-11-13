Heartland Express price target raised to $11 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Morgan raised the firm’s price target on Heartland Express (HTLD) to $11 from $10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm says sharply higher less than truckload multiples reflect market enthusiasm for prospects beyond the current downturn. Barclays’ refreshed upcycle analysis supports meaningful earnings growth potential through 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note. An upcycle analysis suggests plenty of volume potential for the group, supported by share gains on top of demand recovery, contends the firm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HTLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.