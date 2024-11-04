Heartland Express price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Heartland Express (HTLD) to $10 from $11 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported another challenging quarter as depressed truckload fundamentals weigh on the results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Heartland’s Q4 trends have been incrementally encouraging, its long-term margin targets “may be out of reach in the next upcycle.”

