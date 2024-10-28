News & Insights

HeartCore Enterprises enters into sales collaboration with TCS

October 28, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) announced it has entered into a sales collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems, TCS, to jointly promote its IR support tool, irVision, and the Company’s CMS platform. “I am pleased to announce our new sales collaboration with TCS to jointly promote our products and services,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “This strategic partnership opens opportunities to engage a new network of publicly traded companies listed primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within TCS’s client portfolio, providing our sales and marketing team with an additional channel to promote and upsell our CMS platform. Our primary focus continues to be securing multi-year licensing agreements and remain committed to further scaling our software business through long-term partnerships.”

