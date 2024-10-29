News & Insights

HeartCore Enterprises to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

October 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) announced that on October 22, 2024, the Company received written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Department indicating that it was not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Pursuant to the October 2024 Nasdaq Notice, unless the Company requests an appeal of the determination to delist the Company’s common stock before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel by October 29, 2024, trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on October 31, 2024, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the SEC which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

